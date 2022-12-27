Watch Dave Grohl round out ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ with a star-studded performance

Dave Grohl’s 2022 edition of ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ has come to a close with an all-star collection of musicians covering Randy Newman’s I Love LA.

Recorded at a secret Los Angeles show at Largo at the Coronet on the 5th of December, Dave Grohl’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ is now available in eight parts on Foo Fighters’ YouTube channel, with one song for each night of Hanukkah.

For the final night of this year’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’, Dave Grohl was joined on stage by friends Beck, Karen O, Jack Black, Kyle Gass, Pink, and Inara George for the special performance.

A message accompanying the performance reads “Merry Christmukkah! Our nondenominational gift to you on this convergence of holiday cheer for the Jews and the goyim is Randy Newman’s classic ‘I Love L.A.’ — sung by Dave Grohl!”

The 2022 instalment of the cover series, founded by Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin, is now in its third year. It aims to celebrate the work of Jewish musicians, for each night of ‘the Festival of Lights’, which runs from December 18–26 this year.

This year’s sessions have seen Grohl and special guests cover a number of iconic tracks by Jewish musicians, with the other seven nights’ perforances linked below: