 Music world pays tribute to late Faithless frontman Maxi Jazz
[gtranslate]
Music

Music world pays tribute to late Faithless frontman Maxi Jazz

SB

by Sam Bowmer

maxi-jazz

Photo:Steve Thorne/Redferns

SB

by Sam Bowmer

Maxi Jazz, the DJ, singer and frontman of UK electronic group Faithless has died, aged 65.

Faithless announced that he had “died peacefully in his sleep” via their Twitter.

Best known for their tracks Insomnia and God Is A DJ, Faithless are one of the UK dance scene’s most celebrated acts. They’ve been voted as the 4th greatest dance band of all time by Mixmag, headlined Glastonbury festival and Maxi Jazz’s lyrics have even been quoted in UK parliament and the US senate.

Numerous figures from the music world have paid tribute to the celebrated musician. Including Boy George who described Jazz as a “huge part of my DJ life” and Armin van Buuren who tweeted “Shocked to hear the news about Maxi Jazz from Faithless.. May your music keep inspiring others and rest easy”.

BBC Radio 1 DJ’s Pete Tong and Mistajam have also paid tribute to Jazz, with Tong describing Jazz as a “poet, a gentleman and a true original” while Mistajam described the late artist as “the kindest man with such an aura about him”.

It is unclear at this stage whether Faithless intend to continue as a group without their beloved frontman.

Related