Music world pays tribute to late Faithless frontman Maxi Jazz

Maxi Jazz, the DJ, singer and frontman of UK electronic group Faithless has died, aged 65.

Faithless announced that he had “died peacefully in his sleep” via their Twitter.

Best known for their tracks Insomnia and God Is A DJ, Faithless are one of the UK dance scene’s most celebrated acts. They’ve been voted as the 4th greatest dance band of all time by Mixmag, headlined Glastonbury festival and Maxi Jazz’s lyrics have even been quoted in UK parliament and the US senate.

We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible. pic.twitter.com/VcFe7OpTh6 — Faithless (@faithless) December 24, 2022

Numerous figures from the music world have paid tribute to the celebrated musician. Including Boy George who described Jazz as a “huge part of my DJ life” and Armin van Buuren who tweeted “Shocked to hear the news about Maxi Jazz from Faithless.. May your music keep inspiring others and rest easy”.

God bless Maxi, a fellow Buddhist and a huge part of my DJ life. Sending my love to all the Faithless family. R.I.P https://t.co/zX2WOtruQm — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) December 24, 2022

Shocked to hear the news about Maxi Jazz from Faithless.. May your music keep inspiring others and rest easy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z3vICbzh7N — Armin van Buuren (@arminvanbuuren) December 24, 2022

BBC Radio 1 DJ’s Pete Tong and Mistajam have also paid tribute to Jazz, with Tong describing Jazz as a “poet, a gentleman and a true original” while Mistajam described the late artist as “the kindest man with such an aura about him”.

Maxi Jazz R.I.P

A poet, a gentleman and a true original who together with @faithless made a handful of tunes that define both club culture and a generation. In a hundred years time if someone asks what all the fuss was about in 1996, just play them Insomnia, job done… pic.twitter.com/nwvl1iYz5V — Pete Tong mbe (@petetong) December 24, 2022

I only met him IRL once and he was the kindest man with such an aura about him. His words and performances touched so many of us and he’ll be sorely missed. Love to @thesisterbliss and the whole @faithless family. Rest in Power Maxi Jazz 🙏🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/QB2AvYq5Qx — mistajam (@mistajam) December 24, 2022

It is unclear at this stage whether Faithless intend to continue as a group without their beloved frontman.