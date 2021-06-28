Pentagon Report admits UFO sightings can’t be explained

In a recent report from the Pentagon, the US government has left most of 144 UFO observations unexplained.

The paper consisted of UFO reports compiled since 2004, and though leaving much unexplained, does not rule out the possibility of alien activity or foreign adversary.

In the report, the government refers to UFOs as “unidentified aerial phenomena” or “UAP”. However, it avoids reaching any conclusions, declaring itself to be “largely inconclusive“.

In sum, there is not nearly enough data to definitively explain the sightings.

Moreover, the reports issuers seem reluctant to acknowledge the possibility of extraterrestrial aircraft.

However, that it doesn’t deny the potential may strengthen the belief in that answer.

The report notes that although some UAPs showed strange flight characteristics, this “could be the result of sensor errors, spoofing, or observer misperception“.

Many of the reports consisted of videos taken by the US navy and descriptions from pilots.

The possible explanations for all sightings were divided into five categories: “airborne clutter, natural atmospheric phenomena, USG or industry developmental programs (classified programs of US entities), foreign adversary systems, and a catchall ‘other’ bin.”

In the nine-page report, there was only one case for which there was a firm answer, the sighting of a “large, deflating balloon“.

Despite its lack of conclusions, the paper does affirm that UAPs likely pose a safety concern.

Primarily, this is due to the cluttering of the air domain, which creates a dangerous environment for pilots.

Moreover, the paper showed concern that the sightings seem to be clustered around US training and testing grounds.

However, that could simply be: “a collection bias as a result of focused attention, greater numbers of latest-generation sensors operating in those areas“.

The issuers of the report intend to update congress within the coming 90 days on their steps to improve their strategy in approaching and dealing with UAP sightings.

Though gaining a lot of media attention, the report released on Friday is not an absolute first.

One of its most famous predecessors was the 1950s’ Project Blue Book, which consisted of over 12,000 sightings, a portion of which were left unidentified.

Further, Project Sign 1947 concluded that UFOs were likely a real threat of extraterrestrial origin and significantly influenced the US before being debunked by Project Grudge.