British right-wing news channel has less viewers than Paw Patrol

The ratings of conservative British news channel, GB News, has plummeted behind the Welsh dub of children’s program, Paw Patrol.

Man’s best friend continues spreading joy, and British TV is making headlines once again.

According to newly released figures, the ratings of GB News have significantly dropped after only being on air for approximately two weeks.

The channel, which caters to a right-wing audience, was conceived to: “give a voice to those who feel sidelined or silenced”.

By doing so, the channel aims to “expose cancel culture for threat to free speech and democracy that it is”.

The show’s initial ratings were incredibly strong.

The first episode drew in 336,000 viewers, which allowed the show to outperform other established media outlets such as BBC News and Sky News.

However, it wasn’t meant to last, as the latest figures show that only 32,000 people tuned in during the show’s last airing time on Thursday.

GB News’s chairman, Andrew Neil, also suffered from the drop in ratings as his own show only drew in 31,000 viewers.

Can’t stop laughing at GB News having fewer viewers than the Welsh version of Paw Patrol pic.twitter.com/x9EvoQZD9x — Anita (@a_nitak) June 27, 2021

In the wake of this revelation, it was pointed that the “Welsh language Paw Patrol, Patrol Pawennau,” brought in “over five times as many viewers” on the same day.

This meant that 161,000 people tuned in to the cartoon canines.

All of this comes in the wake of the recent announcement that Andrew Neil “would be taking a break from presenting on the network”.

“That’s it for tonight and from me for the next few weeks … But I leave you in the safe and professional hands of [journalist] Colin Brazier,” Neil said before continuing, “I’ll be back before the summer is out and when you least expect it, so stay tuned.”

I’ll be watching Paw Patrol. ,😂😂😂 — We’re doomed!#FBPE 💙🇬🇧🇪🇺💙 (@adytay) June 27, 2021

From the time it first appeared on British TVs on June 13, GB News has become the victim of technical faults, prank calls with people using names such as “Mike Hunt and Mike Oxlong” and advertisers withdrawing from the channel.

Comedian Adam Pacitti took it a step further by subtly mooning a presenter, and their guest live on air.

But with all the growing pains that GB News went through, Neil preferred to focus on the positive.

“We’re a start-up, they’re always a bit rocky these start-ups. But we are up and running as you can see, we get better every day and there’s clearly an appetite for what we’re doing,” Neil said.

“We’ve built a loyal audience which beaten all of our expectations, it’s often bigger than the other news channels and it’s growing.”