The trailer for Wes Anderson’s 10th feature film, The French Dispatch, has dropped this week.

Set in France, The French Dispatch revolves around three stories featured in a fictional and identically titled magazine. Anderson himself has described it as “a love letter to journalists” and cites the New Yorker as an inspiration for many of the films characters and events.

Anderson’s distinct and recognisable style is almost instantly apparent upon the trailer’s first viewing. It leans into the charming but gritty aesthetic of 1950s France and features – to be frank – an obscene cast. Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Elisabeth Moss, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan and Bill freakin’ Murray fill out an absolute casserole of talent.

This will mark Anderson’s first live-action project since 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel. Grand Budapest received 9 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. In the fresh wake of the 2020 Oscars, perhaps Anderson already has eyes on next years’ ceremony.

The French Dispatch will be released in July and there are suggestions it could premiere at 2020 Cannes film festival.

Check out the trailer below.