Fetch the tissues: Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ officially delayed indefinitely

If we weren’t currently experiencing the glitch in the Matrix that is 2020, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch would be premiering in cinemas across the world this week.

But alas, we certainly are living in extraordinary times and the arthouse director’s latest beautifully crafted feature film has been knocked from Disney’s calendar list entirely, following financial uncertainty amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans have been left disappointed after Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated The French Dispatch has now been left without a release date due to coronavirus.

Back in April, it was announced that the release of The French Dispatch would be pushed back to October 16 due to the pandemic. Now, it seems fans will have to wait even longer, as Disney has once again rescheduled the film, alongside numerous other upcoming and anticipated titles.

In fact, Disney has taken the Timothée Chalamet-featuring production completely off its schedule altogether, while also delaying a bunch of upcoming movies including the live-action remake of Mulan and the newest Star Wars flick.

Originally slated to premiere July 24, the film promises performances from iconic Lady Bird/Little Women duo Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan, alongside box office superstars Tilda Swinton, Kate Winslet, Elisabeth Moss, Billy Murray, and Owen Wilson. The film will follow three storylines that intersect at a newspaper publication based on the New Yorker, in a glossy, colour-coordinated fictional French town. The film reportedly boasted a $25 million price tag, on par with Anderson’s critically acclaimed The Grand Budapest Hotel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Disney’s release calendar stretches all the way to the future premiere of Avatar 5, scheduled for December 25 2028, and yet, they seemingly still can’t place The French Dispatch. So until then, we recommend reading up on Wes Anderson’s picks for what to watch while self-isolating.

the french dispatch was supposed to be released today pic.twitter.com/2OuCClwlYz — zi (@GOlNGELECTRlC) July 24, 2020

THE FRENCH DISPATCH has moved from the 2020 release calendar…I must not cry pic.twitter.com/cWEdSKnYVb — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) July 23, 2020