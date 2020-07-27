Grimes calls out Elon Musk over discriminatory tweet towards non-binary community

Canadian musician, Grimes, has publicly called out boyfriend Elon Musk on Twitter for a discriminatory tweet against non-binary people.

Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, took to the platform to post “pronouns suck” on July 25.

Delete Forever singer, Grimes, says she “cannot support hate” in response to her boyfriend Elon Musk’s discriminatory tweet against non-binary people.

Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Elise Boucher, has been an avid activist for the LGBTQ community for several years. In 2013, she held a private concert in Moscow, Russia, despite the country passing a federal law that banned “propaganda of nontraditional sexual relationships to minors” and suppressing the country’s gay rights movement.

Thinking of her fans and placing ordinary people’s emotions before her own, she stated, “It doesn’t hurt the government if I refuse to tour there. Just regular people.”

Therefore, it came as no shock to Grimes fans when she replied to her boyfriend in a since-deleted tweet, stating, “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”

Her reply has since been deleted but Musk’s original post remains.

Musk’s tweet has sparked a lot of backlash from fans and celebrities alike. Good Place star, Jameela Jamil, also called out his tweet, in typical Jameela fashion.

The man who expects the world to learn the name xeae🍆$$24= but can’t handle They/Them. https://t.co/yS18Dmzr8V — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 25, 2020

Musk and Grimes welcomed their baby, X Æ A-12 Musk, on the 4th of May this year, although they ultimately had to change the name, as Californian regulations allow only a limited list of special characters.

It’s surprising that Musk has voiced this opinion, considering that back in Feburary Grimes stated in a Twitter Q&A that she will let her baby decide their own gender identity: “They may decide their fate and destiny.”

This public disagreement occured just a few hours after an extensive interview titled, Elon Musk, Blasting off in Domestic Bliss, was published in the New York Times, in which Musk spoke extremely highly of his relationship with Grimes and the birth of their first child.