Pentagon to release UFO report which mentions “off-world vehicles not made on this Earth”

Exciting news for all those who love a cheeky conspiracy theory, the UFO unit at the Pentagon will reportedly be making some of its classified findings public, and they include some particularly juicy details, according to the New York Times.

Time to dust off your tin foils hats and get ready to find out what’s really happening behind closed doors.

A New York Times report has revealed that the US Government does, in fact, have a secret UFO Office, revealing classified evidence about vehicles “not made on this Earth.”

For a long time, people have been wanting to suss out what goes on behind the closed doors at top-secret government organisations. I mean, almost exactly a year ago, a large chunk of the internet was setting out to staunch the US Arizona base of Area 51 in search of aliens or other hidden mysteries that are usually off-limits to the public. Basically, since the dawn of time people have wanted to know what’s up.

Well, the NYT are reporting that there are massive overhauls happening inside the Pentagon as we speak. It has just come out that the US UFO office, which was thought to have been abandoned and dismantled for over a decade, has actually been operational this whole time, sneakily renamed and hidden inside the Office of Naval Intelligence. The news came out through a US senate committee report that implied that the UFO office not only exists but will now be making information available to the public every six months.

The public report is mostly just a means to justify America’s spending on national intelligence for the coming year. But curiously, the report outlines a program titled the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, which is going “to standardize collection and reporting” of sightings of unexplained aerial vehicles, and make public *at least some of its findings* within 180 days.

This comes after Trump last month casually dropped in an American breakfast interview that he had been briefed on some potential alien activity by high-level government officials, although the President clarified that he himself did not believe it.

Astrophysicist Eric W. Davis, who has been a subcontractor and consultant for the Pentagon since 2007, told the NYT he briefed the Defense Department in March about the “off-world vehicles not made on this Earth,” whose materials he is certain, “we couldn’t make…ourselves.”

2020 is fucking crazy. Like, we just learned that the Pentagon has captured UFOs and “unearthly vehicles” and no one is even talking about it. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) July 24, 2020

Apparently though, the office’s M.O. isn’t all extra-terrestrial activity, spaceships, and interstellar-tech. Mostly, it’s trying to see if rival nations are creating technology so advanced that the American military is falsely declaring items otherworldly.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio requested a detailed analysis of the task force’s findings in June this year. Whilst speaking to CBS, Rubio expressed that he was chiefly concerned with reports of unidentified aircraft flying over American military bases.

“I would say that, frankly, that if it’s something from outside this planet, that might actually be better than the fact that we’ve seen some technological leap on behalf of the Chinese or the Russians or some other adversary that allows them to conduct this sort of activity,” Rubio described to CBS4.

These latest developments have been celebrated by To The Stars Academy, a company co-founded by former Blink 182 frontman Tom DeLonge, which has been working to unearth secret UFO information.

“TTSA welcomes the increase in transparency and is steadfast in our mission to educate policy makers and support continued interest and engagement on this topic,” the organization said via Facebook.

Now, conspiracy theorists online are getting ready to sink their teeth into any secret info the US Government has been hiding:

