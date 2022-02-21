Buckingham Palace staff are mocking Prince Andrew with a nursery rhyme

After Prince Andrew’s $12 million settlement with Virginia Giuffre, Buckingham Palace aides have reportedly reworded a nursery rhyme to make fun of him.

So wait, Prince Andrew gets to live as a free man after being accused of participating in sexual activities with a minor and the worst he’s getting is a bit of bullying at home? How very royal.

Either way, the nursery rhyme is pretty funny and it is a treat to imagine his own aides taunting him with it.

Insiders told the Sunday Times the new spin on the nursery rhyme: “The grand old Duke of York, he had 12 million quid. He gave it to someone he’d never met, for something he never did,”

The lyrics refer to the disgraced royal family member’s claims that he had “no recollection” of ever meeting Giuffre, despite being photographed with her when she was around 17-years old.