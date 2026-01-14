Bandcamp has officially banned AI music

A human-only haven.

The online music platform Bandcamp has officially banned all AI-generated music.

The new policy is a direct response to the rising tide of synthetic audio, which a recent Deezer report suggested now constitutes 28% of new uploads on some platforms.

We’re articulating our approach to generative AI so musicians can keep making music and fans can trust the music they find on Bandcamp. https://t.co/hRXLd1Q5OE — bandcamp (@Bandcamp) January 13, 2026

Bandcamp’s statement champions the “vibrant community of real people making incredible music” it was built upon, vowing to protect that spirit.

The ban prohibits any music created wholly or substantially by AI, with a specific stricture against AI tools used to impersonate real artists, a growing controversy highlighted by incidents involving voices like Jorja Smith’s.

The move empowers fans and artists to report suspected AI content for removal, drawing a clear line in the digital sand.

This stance amplifies an industry-wide debate, echoing recent protests from bands like King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard against AI impersonation, positioning Bandcamp as a rare digital fortress for human-made sound.