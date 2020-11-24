LISTEN: Phoebe Bridgers – ‘If We Make It Through December’

Phoebe Bridgers has just quietly dropped one of this year’s most iconic releases and it is sure to leave you in tears.

Just when you thought that Phoebe Bridgers couldn’t possibly do more to dominate this year, she strikes again. Since 2017, the Californian songstress has released a heartwrenching Christmas single each year. Last night, the fruits of her labour finally came to fruition. Dropping her latest festive cover If We Make It Through December, Bridgers finally compiled these four singles into a complete collection, with each track as lush, retrospective, and breathtaking as the next.

The collection opens with a stunning cover of Merle Haggard’s If We Make It Through December, all the proceeds from which will go to the Los Angeles’ Downtown Women’s Centre. Trading the original’s upbeat brightness for gossamer, twilight-hued tones, Bridgers brings Haggard’s mournful lyricism to the forefront.

Enter 7 O’Clock News/Silent Night. The 2019 release, featuring Fiona Apple and The National‘s Matt Berninger, overflows with social commentary that is still relevant today. With overlaid reports that document the Trump administration’s policies and the dissolution of American democracy, the single is a haunting reflection of our current political climate.

We are then taken back to Bridgers’ silky 2018 cover of McCarthy Trenching’s Christmas Song, before ending with a rendition of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas that is sure to bring tears to your eyes. “The first time I heard this song it hit me like a ton of bricks,” Bridgers told Pitchfork of Christmas Song. “A lot of McCarthy Trenching songs do that. It’s not that often that I hear a Christmas song that doesn’t make me want to quit music.”

Do yourself a favour and dive into the release below: