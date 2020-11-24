LISTEN: King Princess – ‘PAIN’

Just over a month since her last single, Only Time Makes It Human, King Princess has followed it up with a second Mark Ronson co-produced song, PAIN. A dazzling, grimy dance track, this latest offering sees KP sweat out heartbreak into a thousand tiny beads of emotion.

Speaking on the track in a recent interview with Zane Lowe, King Princess described: “‘Pain’ is … probably my favourite song I’ve ever written.”

“I think what I love about it is it’s got that fucking piano. It’s the ultimate George Michael meets Erotica era Madonna meets an incredible remix if you’re in a gay club that makes you uncomfortable and horny.”

Pain is out now on all platforms, grab your copy here.