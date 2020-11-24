Win $500 worth of Domino’s pizza ahead of Summer Sessions!

Everyone loves pizza, but have you ever copped $500 worth of free pizza? Before the Summer Sessions live stream on December 4th, here’s how to win the ultimate Summer Sessions party pack.

In case you missed it, on Friday December 4th Happy Mag, Domino’s Australia, and Pepsi Max will be live streaming Summer Sessions, a gig featuring Winston Surfshirt and CLYPSO. It’ll be a treat to start your summer off the right way – with some top-shelf live music and nothing less.

But before the big stream, Domino’s will be giving one lucky customer a chance to win the ultimate Summer Sessions party pack. It’s a bag of goodies including a portable projector, some exclusive merch, and $500 worth of pizza. More than enough to get a party off the ground, we reckon.

To go into the running to win the ultimate Summer Sessions party pack, purchase any Pepsi product with your Domino’s order and head to this link.

And once you’ve done that, be sure to be there on Friday December 4th from 6pm AEDT for the show. RSVP to the official Summer Sessions Facebook event to stay up to date with any announcements.

