Sex Pistol John Lydon gets a “fucking bite on his willy” after befriending wild squirrels

by Jasmine Kassis

Image: Shell Smith

by Jasmine Kassis

You know how they say some friends use you? Well in former Sex Pistol John Lydon’s case, some friends lead to fleas that bite your penis.

John Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten), the 64-year old Sex Pistols frontman and Trump supporter, recently opened his Venice Beach LA home to a group of squirrels who were hanging about. Since then, he has been applying Vaseline to his body, after the cheeky animals seemingly brought a couple of fleas along with them.

“I looked down there this morning at my willy and there’s a fucking flea bite on it” Lydon revealed in an interview with New Zealand Herald.

john lydon flea bite
Photo: Ray Stevenson, Shutterstock

While this situation for many people (myself included) would not only be enough to tick them off, but also lead to the reasonable conclusion that housing rescue squirrels is not the best idea, Lydon makes it clear that he doesn’t want to “blame the poor little squirrels” and hopes they “don’t get the wrong idea”. 

Instead, Johnny Rotten continues to keep his furry friends as well-fed happy little campers: “I’m definitely spending a lot of money on these little fuckers.”

In his recently released book, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, Lydon also mentions the animals, describing: “I’m determined to keep my squirrel friends independent, y’know. There’s no petting. If they want to nudge up that’s fine, but I know it’s for a peanut and not because I’m lovely.”

Honestly, if John Lydon is willing to cop a bite on his willy for some wild squirrels, they must be a pretty fantastic bunch of friends. Respect to you and your sex pistol, Lydon.

