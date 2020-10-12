Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten claims Trump is “the only sensible choice” in 2020 election

John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, speaks proudly of his support for All Lives Matter and voting for Trump: “I’d be daft as a brush not to.”

Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has spoken out in support of Donald Trump.

The punk singer-songwriter praised Trump and revealed he will be voting for him in the upcoming election.

During an interview for The Guardian, John Lydon was asked whether he would be voting for Trump, to which he responded: “I am!” and cheerfully showed off his MAGA cap. “I’d be daft as a brush not to. He’s the only sensible choice now that Biden is up – he’s incapable of being the man at the helm.”

Lydon’s support for Trump stems from the president’s handling of the economy – as well as an abundance of sympathy Lydon feels for Trump being labelled a racist. “I’ve been accused of the very same thing, so I’m offended for anybody who’s called that” he said.

In 2008, Bloc Party frontman, Kele Okereke, accused John Lydon of an “unprovoked racist attack” backstage at a music festival in Spain which resulted in Okereke having cuts to his face and suffering from severe facial bruising.

When asked what his thoughts were in relation to the George Floyd murder, he responded: “There’s not anyone I know anywhere that wouldn’t say that wasn’t ghastly. Absolutely! It doesn’t mean all police are nasty or all white folk are racist. Because all lives matter.”

After the interviewer pointed out that “All Lives Matter” is a phrase used by certain groups to diminish the Black Lives Matter movement, Lydon stated that that was a misrepresentation. “Of course I’m anti-racism,” he described, adding that he wouldn’t be dictated to by political groups or movements.

Lydon described that he now views all political correctness as “irritating, self-righteous uber-leftie dogma. It’s taken too far. Death by committee, trying to slam your dictates into another person’s face. That’s not healthy.”

This is not the first time John Lydon has been so vocal in his support for Trump, claiming in an interview with Good Morning Britain back in 2017 that, “What I dislike is the left-wing media in America are trying to smear the bloke as a racist, and that’s completely not true.” I guess all we can say about that is, if the shoe fits, John.