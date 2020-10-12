The Taliban endorse Trump in the US presidential race

Alongside the Proud Boys, the KKK, and David Duke, we can now add the Taliban to the list of Trump endorsers.

To add to the long list of negative nellies that support Trump, we can now pop down the Taliban.

The political movement has endorsed Trump stating: “We hope he will win the election.”

A spokesperson for the Taliban, Azabihullah Mujahid, told CBS News via a phone interview: “We believe that Trump is going to win the upcoming election because he has proved himself a politician who accomplished all the major promises he had made to American people, although he might have missed some small things, but did accomplish the bigger promises, so it is possible that the U.S. people who experienced deceptions in the past will once again trust Trump for his decisive actions.”

However, the communications director for the Trump campaign, Tim Murtaugh, has stated that they “reject” their support. “The Taliban should know that the president will always protect American interests by any means necessary.” Murtaugh also described that the Taliban’s support for Trump was rooted in their shared goal of removing US troops out of Afghanistan after 19 years of war.

Joe Biden’s most recent endorsements: Cindy McCain, Scientific American, Greta Thunberg, the New England Journal of Medicine, 1,600 religious leaders, 500 national security experts, The Rock. Donald Trump’s most recent endorsements: the Taliban. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) October 11, 2020

In February, the Trump Administration signed a pact with the Taliban which agreed on a full withdrawal of all American troops from Afghanistan by the spring of 2021, with President Trump tweeting that they would be “home by Christmas”. However, presidential candidate Joe Biden also stated at this time that it was necessary for there to be a drawdown on the number of troops but to keep a continuing presence “to make sure we have a place from which we can operate” in the event that al-Qaeda or ISIS strike the US.

Remember the Taliban just supported trump. Maybe they see the similarities they share to his supporters? pic.twitter.com/nvIOaldKWS — Kevin G Shinnick (@shinnick_g) October 11, 2020

Trump’s pact with the Taliban goes against advice from US military commanders who have stated that they do not believe it is safe to reduce troop levels unless the militant group breaks ties with al-Qaeda, an extremist group founded by Osama Bin Laden, and reduce their level of violence, particularly for civilians.

From January 1 to June 3o 2020, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported 2,176 civilian injuries and 1,282 civilian deaths due to this ongoing violence. The Taliban made it clear Trump’s priorities lie not with a humanitarian agenda but only with an American interest stating: “It is the slogan of Trump from the start that they are not cops for the world and don’t want a single flag and anthem for the globe, but their priority is America.”

Trump lost out on the Nobel Peace Prize but as a consolation prize, he is endorsed by the Taliban…BRAVO to the worst president in American history! 👏👏👏👏 — Cathy Comley 🌊🇺🇸🌊 (@KSGROWN) October 11, 2020

“Trump might be ridiculous for the rest of the world, but he is a sane and wise man for the Taliban,” a senior Taliban member told CBS.