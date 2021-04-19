Watch David Byrne perform a chilling cover Bowie’s Heroes backed by a motley choir of singers from NYC.

In 2018, David Byrne performed as part of Under the Radar Festival in New York. For the show, the Talking Heads frontman teamed up with Choir! Choir! Choir! to pay tribute to David Bowie with a chilling cover of Heroes.

Choir! Choir! Choir! is a Canadian musical organisation. Instead of a traditional model, the choir is structured so that basically anybody who wants to attend an event is welcome to perform. They are known for their tributes to musical legends like Leonard Cohen and Chris Cornell, which are usually performed by choirs upwards of 200 people.

Apparently, David Byrne is a big fan, recently posting on Facebook that he’s “sat mesmerised watching online videos” of the choir.

Speaking about the Heroes performance, Byrne said:

“There is a transcendent feeling in being subsumed and surrendering to a group. This applies to sports, military drills, dancing… and group singing. One becomes a part of something larger than oneself, and something in our makeup rewards us when that happens. We cling to our individuality, but we experience true ecstasy when we give it up. So, the reward experience is part of the show.”

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Choir! Choir! Choir! and Byrne performed five separate renditions of the song, each of which was filmed for the former’s digital channels. One has just surfaced online and it’s damn good. Watch below.