Private Function plays final show at Melbourne’s LuliePalooza

Private Function’s last-ever show, Grace Cummings, Briggs’ Big Noter and more headline the Abbotsford festival

Melbourne’s most chaotic, beloved rock ’n’ roll block party is back. LuliePalooza returns to Victoria Park on Saturday 21 March 2026, promising its biggest shake-up yet. After four packed editions, organisers have expanded the site, added creature comforts, and reworked the layout to give punters more room to move—and better sightlines for all the chaos.

The main stage now sits in the south-west corner of the park, opening up grassy hangout spaces and shade under the gums. Accessibility upgrades include viewing platforms and a big LED screen, making sure everyone can catch the action. The festival kicks off earlier this year at 11.30am, keeping family energy alive while maintaining the signature Lulie grit. Kids, mob and Lulie Lovers member tickets are all available.

The line-up is absolutely stacked.

Private Function will go out in style with their final show ever–a reason alone to go hard.

Grace Cummings delivers her voice that stops a crowd mid-sentence before tearing it wide open, while Briggs’ new heavy project Big Noter unleashes a politically charged punk-metal collision.

WILSN, Greek-Australian punk siblings Frenzee, and Benjamin Stewart (Slowly Slowly) with his full band also hit the stage, alongside Georgia Knight, cult favourites Grim Rhythm, The Vovos, The Gnomes, Smith & Western Jury, and The Deadnecks.

Fuel comes from Lulie Burgers and Dingo Ate My Taco, with drinks flowing all day.

The Lulie Lovers VIP Bar debuts with a secret musical guest, and the first-ever LuliePalooza Showbags are packed with goodies from Archie Rose, Smoke Dreams, HAVN, Heaps Normal and more.

Skate demos, the beloved bucking bull, and extra nonsense from the Lulie Tavern crew round out the day.

With a reworked site, a stacked line-up, and community energy that only Lulie can deliver, LuliePalooza 2026 promises to turn the dial all the way up.

Tickets:

General Admission $99

Kids Tickets $24

Mob Tickets $60

Lulie Lovers Member Tickets $80

Presented by PBS. Tickets on sale now at lulietavern.com.