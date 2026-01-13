The 10 Richest Rappers in the World right now (2026)

In the world of hip-hop, the flex is no longer about who has the coldest chain, but who has the most liquid assets.

As we move through 2026, the richest rappers leaderboard has been violently reshuffled.

The “billionaire boys club” of the late 2010s has seen its membership revoked for some, while others have ascended to god-tier status through cognac, cannabis, and high-fashion creative direction.

From the staggering $2.5 billion peak of Shawn Carter to the meteoric (and controversial) rise of the Cookies empire, here are the richest rappers in 2026.

1. Jay-Z — $2.5 Billion

While other rappers have faltered, Jay-Z remains the undisputed heavyweight champion of the balance sheet. Jay-Z hasn’t just survived the last few years; he’s thrived.

His wealth isn’t tied to the whims of a single sneaker brand, but rather a fortress of diversified assets.

The $2.5 billion figure is anchored by his massive sale of a majority stake in D’Ussé cognac to Bacardi and the enduring value of his Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades) partnership with LVMH.

Throw in a venture capital portfolio that includes early stakes in Uber and SpaceX, and it’s clear why Shawn Carter is playing a different game entirely.

2. Dr. Dre — $850 Million

The man who pioneered the “tech-exit” for rappers remains comfortably in the silver medal position. Since the historic $3 billion sale of Beats to Apple, Dre has been a master of “quiet wealth.”

While he hasn’t released a full-length album in years, his royalty checks from the Aftermath catalog and his remaining Apple stock keep the numbers climbing.

Despite a high-profile divorce settlement in recent years, Dre’s real estate holdings in Los Angeles and his unmatched production legacy ensure he stays within arm’s reach of billionaire status.

3. Berner — $410 Million

The most surprising entry on the list for casual fans is Gilbert Milam Jr., better known as Berner. Without a single Billboard Hot 100 hit, the San Francisco rapper has built a “green” empire that rivals the legacy labels.

As the founder and CEO of Cookies, a cannabis brand that has become a global lifestyle phenomenon, Berner has effectively bypassed the traditional music industry.

While the company has faced some legal headwinds and “insolvency” rumors in early 2026, the sheer valuation of the brand’s licensing and retail footprint across 70+ dispensaries puts his personal net worth at an estimated $410 million.

4. Kanye West (Ye) — $400 Million

The most dramatic fall in hip-hop history belongs to Ye. Once valued at a staggering $1.8 billion (and claiming much more), his net worth plummeted following the 2022 collapse of his Adidas partnership.

As of 2026, Forbes and Bloomberg have stabilized his valuation at around $400 million. While his music catalog remains incredibly lucrative and his 5% stake in Skims provides a steady floor, the loss of the Yeezy footwear revenue has stripped him of his billionaire crown.

Still, in typical Ye fashion, he continues to claim “independent” billionaire status via his new ventures.

5. Diddy — $400 Million

For decades, Sean “Diddy” Combs was the blueprint for the richest rapper-mogul. However, 2024 and 2025 were a financial nightmare for the Bad Boy founder.

Following a string of federal investigations and civil lawsuits, Diddy’s lucrative partnership with Diageo (the engine behind Cîroc and DeLeón) came to an abrupt, multi-million dollar end.

With mounting legal fees and the sale of various assets to cover settlements, his net worth has been cut by more than half.

He remains wealthy through his music publishing and remaining investments, but his days of chasing Jay-Z for the #1 spot are likely over.

6. Drake — $300 Million

Drake might be the most popular artist on this list, but he’s still in the “building” phase of his mogul-hood. His wealth has surged recently thanks to the “It’s All A Blur” tour, which broke records as one of the highest-grossing rap tours of all time.

Beyond the stage, his Nocta line with Nike is gaining the kind of cultural traction Yeezy once held, and his “strategic partnership” with Stake.com has proven to be an absolute goldmine.

If he continues his current trajectory of tech investments and global touring, he is the safest bet to be the next billionaire on this list.

7. Pharrell Williams — $270 Million

Skateboard P has successfully transitioned from “hitmaker” to “global luxury icon.”

His appointment as the Creative Director of Louis Vuitton Men’s in 2023 didn’t just boost his cultural cachet; it came with a salary and equity structure that significantly moved the needle on his net worth.

Combined with his long-standing Billionaire Boys Club/Icecream brands and his Joopiter auction house, Pharrell has mastered the art of high-margin creative entrepreneurship.

8. Eminem — $260 Million

Slim Shady is the king of the “passive income” flex. Eminem doesn’t sell tequila or own a sneaker brand, yet he remains one of the wealthiest rappers alive purely through the power of his pen.

As the highest-selling rapper of all time, his streaming royalties are astronomical.

In an era where catalogs are being sold for hundreds of millions, Marshall Mathers has held onto his, allowing his net worth to grow steadily year-over-year through pure music consumption and occasional, highly-lucrative festival appearances.

9. Master P — $210 Million

The original architect of the independent rap hustle, Master P, is still reaping the rewards of his “No Limit” days.

While he isn’t topping the charts in 2026, his diversified portfolio–ranging from Rap Snacks and food products to real estate and television production–keeps him firmly in the top ten.

He remains a living case study in how to turn a music career into a multi-generational family business.

10. Usher — $180 Million

While strictly a “crossover” entry, Usher’s presence on the richest rappers list is undeniable.

Following his Super Bowl performance and a legendary multi-year Las Vegas residency that saw him become the face of the Strip, Usher’s liquid net worth has seen a massive late-career surge.

His business savvy, including early investments in tech and his role as a co-founder of RBMG (which discovered Justin Bieber), ensures he stays relevant in the big-money conversation.

