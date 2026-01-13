EarthQuaker Devices and Dr. Z have joined forces to create a bite-sized tube amp

The ZEQD-Pre is a muti-faceted pre-amp which combines superb pedal engineering with decades of tube amplifier-modeling experience.

The minds of two music gear veterans have breathed authenticity into an all-analogue guitar pedal – a pedal which achieves authentic tube warmth at the click of a button.

One button activates a passive three-band EQ circuit which can be sculpted at the players leisure, while the other boosts the tone into a crushing, full-range territory, creating versatility for players who want two discrete tones.

The ZEQD-Pre is modelled after the EF86 tube; an essential component for amps that boast hi-quality audio with little to no noise.

This means the pedal will accentuate the details in your playing without losing any of those rich harmonics, and it will not sacrifice clarity for expression.

Beyond being a bank for rich-in-sound signals, the ZEQD-Pre continues to impress with its incredibly flexible capabilities.

The first of these is its XLR input. Allowing you to run it through an interface, console, or monitor the pedal exclusively so that it’s the only thing you’re hearing.

The latter of which can then route the signal through any software of your choosing, making recording and gigs simple as ever.

The ZEQD-Pre proves again its potential to be a studio workstation with its Headphone Output, shutting out external noise, whilst the Ground Lift Switch removes any of that pesky low-hum that’s synonymous with multi-pedal setups.

The Headphone jack also acts as a gain amplifier, with the Level knob allowing you to directly monitor the signal – even when the pedal is switched off.

