DPA’s 4099 Core+ Is the Instrument Mic you’ve been waiting for

DPA have excelled in their distortion-free craft with their latest entry in the 4099 series.

This innovative instrument microphone delivers impeccable sound quality through an effectively revamped design.

With the introduction of Core+ technology at last year’s NAMM, it was difficult to imagine how DPA would improve upon its already inventive ethos. However, the audio veterans have yet again broken the mold for audio performance with the DPA 4099 Core+.

Whilst Core technology was potent in its minimisation of distortion, Core+ shatters those expectations by virtually removing distortion completely across the whole dynamic range.

It also addresses inconsistencies in the microphone’s circuitry, so transparency is prioritised.

The 4099 Core+ sees a 3dB increase in its clipping point from its predecessor, ensuring the microphone’s resolve in tough sonic environments without sacrificing sound quality.

Especially in the case of woodwind and brass instruments, where the character can be lost in a typical mic’s shortcomings.

The 4099 Core+ differs in its maintenance of sonic clarity and preservation of those essential acoustics.

A common factor in DPA’s newest introduction to the 4099 series is in its design; and the 4099 Core+ is no different.

With its vibration-free shock mount and mic body, to its gooseneck coated mic arm, DPA maintains their standards of uncompromising engineering for the purpose of delivering the best experience for artists.

Accompanying this beast is a new mounting system. With the G-MOUNT Gooseneck Mount boasting a two-step locking tool that allows for meticulous positioning with just one hand.

Once the G-MOUNT is on the 4099 Core+, it opens a world of possibilities for instrument micing, allowing you to attach any of DPA’s flagship instrument clips for piano, cello, and more with its brand-new XLR mount.

If you’re an owner of any of DPA’s previous workhorses, the 4099 Core+ is backwards compatible with all of the older instrument clips you might own.

You can check out the microphone and its necessary equipment here.