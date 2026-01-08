Arturia just made on-the-go recording way easier with the Minifuse 2 OTG Audio Interface

Arturia has changed the game for on-the-go audio recording.

The Arturia Minifuse 2 OTG Audio Interface breaks boundaries for what’s possible by letting your mobile device and computer run simultaneously.

Arturia announces the Minifuse 2 OTG Audio Interface. An all-in-one tool for producers, livestreamers and podcasters and a portable hub for recording voices, instruments and pre-amps with studio-grade level sound quality.

The Minifuse 2 supports 48V Phantom Power in its dual-XLR inputs and whether it be your laptop or your phone, the Minifuse can be directly routed to up to two devices at a time with its USB-C inputs.

As well as, any MIDI controller which has USB compatibility. The signal can be monitored via any trusted pair of headphones and then blended between DI and USB monitoring to allow for zero latency playback.

What separates the Minifuse apart from other audio interfaces is its OTG (On-The-Go) function, which lets you connect to any iOS or Android device without needing a power source.

Perfect for making mobile livestreaming and field recording workflows easy but also essential for travelling producers and musicians wanting to jot ideas down on the go.

But its flexibility doesn’t end there. Upon purchasing the interface, you have access to its Arturia exclusive MiniFuse Control Center. Software which can be configured to have the Minifuse emulate professional studio spaces and monitor virtual loopback channels.

Otherwise, this all-in-one interface is compatible with essentially any modern DAW under the sun, letting you record in your workstation while livestreaming on social media at the same time.

All of these features come in less than a kilogram package with a sturdy aluminium exterior, compact enough for you to fit in your bag and record wherever you please.

To top it all off, upon purchasing this interface, you’re granted a variety of different plugins and VSTi’s.

Including but not limited to: Ableton Live Lite, Steinberg Cubase LE, Arturia’s Analog Lab Intro, four of Arturia’s custom FX plug-ins and three-month subscriptions to Auto-Tune Unlimited and the Splice Creator plan.

You can check out this compact powerhouse from Arturia here.radi