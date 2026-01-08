Neural DSP bring John Mayer’s guitar world into the box

Neural DSP have distilled John Mayer’s famously clean and expressive rig into a plugin that feels all about touch and tone rather than tricks.

For something many people would have written off as impossible, Neural DSP have managed to bottle John Mayer’s famously stripped back guitar setup inside a single plugin.

It is the latest release in the Archetype series, and it feels like one of their most focused to date. Archetype John Mayer X leans into tone, touch and feel rather than throwing everything at the wall.

At the centre is a three amp setup based on Mayer’s live and studio world. Instead of endless choices, you get a carefully chosen selection of amps and cabinets that can be mixed and matched in ways most players would never be able to try in real life.

The signal chain follows Mayer’s own approach, with mic placement and routing designed to reflect how these sounds are actually captured, which helps explain why the plugin feels so responsive under the fingers.

There is a solid collection of pre and post effects built in as well. Boosts, drives, delays and modulation effects are all here, designed to sit comfortably in the sound rather than pull focus.

Everything feels tuned toward subtlety and control, letting small changes in playing make a difference.

One of the standout features is the Gravity Tank, a reverb inspired by classic spring units but shaped to feel more flexible and controllable.

It adds space and movement without washing things out, and it sits comfortably within the rest of the rig rather than calling attention to itself.

Alongside it is a harmonic tremolo that brings a subtle pulse and texture, adding motion in a way that feels musical and period correct.

Archetype John Mayer X feels less like a feature packed plugin and more like a well thought out setup you can spend time with.

It is aimed at players who care about nuance and dynamics, and who prefer a rig that rewards feel over flash. Take it for a spin here.