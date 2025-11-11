The 20 richest musicians of 2025

Sold-out shows, massive catalogues, and clever business moves; these are the richest musicians on the planet right now.
The music world is full of dreamers, but some have turned fame into fortune. In 2025, being a musician isn’t just about hits or sold-out stadiums, it’s about smart investments, catalog ownership, and business ventures.
From hip-hop moguls to pop queens and rock legends, the richest musicians of 2025 prove that in today’s music game, creativity is only half the battle, financial savvy is the other.
1. Jay-Z
Net worth: US $2.5 billion
Jay-Z is as much a business mogul as a musician. With 24 Grammys, a massive music catalog, Roc Nation, and stakes in companies like Uber and SpaceX, his fortune keeps growing far beyond the studio.
2. Taylor Swift
Net worth: US $1.6 billion
The world’s richest female musician, Swift has built her fortune through record-breaking tours like Eras, a highly valuable music catalog, and carefully controlled rights ownership.
3. Rihanna
Net worth: US $1.4 billion
Rihanna leveraged her music career into Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, creating billion-dollar brands while still releasing hits and selling out tours.
4. Paul McCartney
Net worth: US $1.3 billion
The Beatles legend continues to earn from decades of recordings, publishing rights, and solo work, proving longevity pays off.
5. Bruce Springsteen
Net worth: US $1.2 billion
The Boss sold his music catalog for hundreds of millions, with touring and ongoing royalties adding to his considerable wealth.
6. Jimmy Buffett
Net worth: US $1 billion
Parrotheads rejoice: Buffett turned Margaritaville into a lifestyle brand, combining music, hospitality, and merchandise into a billion-dollar empire.
7. Madonna
Net worth: US $850 million
The Queen of Pop continues to profit from decades of music, tours, and her ventures into record labels and cultural influence.
8. Dr. Dre
Net worth: US $850 million
The hip-hop pioneer built a fortune from his music and Beats by Dre, which he sold for hundreds of millions.
9. Beyoncé
Net worth: US $826 million
Queen Bey combines chart-topping music with Ivy Park, endorsements, and savvy investments to maintain her position in the upper echelon of music wealth. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the only power couple to crack the list of the world’s richest musicians.
10. Yoko Ono
Net worth: US $700 million
Ono’s wealth comes from her music catalog, art, and long-lasting cultural influence.
11. Elton John
Net worth: US $650 million
Sir Elton remains a touring powerhouse with a catalog that consistently brings in millions.
12. Dolly Parton
Net worth: US $650 million
Country legend Parton has blended music, Dollywood, books, charity, and business savvy into a long-lasting empire.
13. Julio Iglesias
Net worth: US $600 million
One of the best-selling non-English language artists ever, Iglesias has maintained a lucrative career over decades.
14. Celine Dion
Net worth: US $570 million
Celine continues to earn from tours, catalog royalties, and a fiercely loyal global fanbase.
15. Mick Jagger
Net worth: US $540 million
The Rolling Stones frontman combines decades of classic hits with smart business moves and touring revenue.
16. Barbra Streisand
Net worth: US $510 million
Multi-talented performer Streisand has built a fortune through music, film, and enduring cultural influence.
17. Jon Bon Jovi
Net worth: US $410 million
The rock star’s band, touring, and brand partnerships have kept him in the financial spotlight.
18. Sean “Diddy” Combs
Net worth: US $400 million
Diddy’s empire spans music, fashion, beverages, and more, proving that his business acumen matches his chart-topping talent.
19. Kanye West
Net worth: US $400 million
West’s wealth comes from music, fashion lines, and entrepreneurship, often making headlines beyond the studio.
20. Mariah Carey
Net worth: US $340 million
The Queen of Christmas has an enduring catalog and royalty stream that keeps her fortune climbing year after year.