Viagra Boys hit Australia – Show Times, Setlist’s and Who’s Opening

Here’s the support acts, set times and setlist for Viagra Boys’ 2026 Australian shows

Stockholm’s most anarchic post-punk crew, Viagra Boys, are storming back into Australia in January 2026, bringing their signature mix of raucous energy, biting satire, and chaotic charm to stages across the country.

Since bursting onto the scene, the band have earned a reputation for mixing frenzied punk riffs with sleazy saxophone lines, wild lyrical storytelling, and frontman Sebastian Murphy’s snarling charisma.

Their live shows are unpredictable, sweaty, and intoxicating, with crowd-favourite bangers and sarcastic tirades flying fast and furious.

For Aussie fans, this run promises rowdy singalongs, guitar-driven anthems, and all the chaotic charisma that makes a Viagra Boys show feel like a party that nobody wants to end.

Here’s everything you need to know about Viagra Boys’ dates, set times, and what they’ll play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by viagra boys (@viagraboys)

Viagra Boys Australian Tour Dates & Set Times

Sat 17 Jan — Brisbane

Fortitude Music Hall

Doors: 7:00 pm

Support: Private Function, Mini Skirt

Sun 18 Jan — Sydney

Hordern Pavilion

Doors: 7:00 pm

Support: Private Function, The Gnomes

Tue 20 Jan — Melbourne

Festival Hall

Doors: 7:00 pm

Support: Private Function

Wed 21 Jan — Adelaide

Hindley Street Music Hall

Doors: 7:00 pm

Support: Private Function

Fri 23 Jan — Fremantle

Fremantle Prison (outdoor show)

Doors: 5:30 pm

Support: Private Function

As always, doors and support set times can vary slightly by venue – arrive early to secure your spot.

Viagra Boys 2026 Setlist

Man Made of Meat

Slow Learner

Waterboy

Punk Rock Loser

Uno II

You N33d Me

Ain’t No Thief

(Interlude)

Pyramid of Health

Troglodyte

Down in the Basement

Cold Play

ADD

Medicine for Horses

Sports

Research Chemicals (Extended)

River King (Encore)

The Bog Body (Encore)

Worms (Encore)

What to Expect at the Shows

Viagra Boys’ headline sets typically run 75–90 minutes, but the unpredictable energy and banter often make each show feel longer.

Expect chaos, energy, and a few surprises in true Viagra Boys fashion.