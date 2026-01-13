Viagra Boys hit Australia – Show Times, Setlist’s and Who’s Opening

Here’s the support acts, set times and setlist for Viagra Boys’ 2026 Australian shows
Stockholm’s most anarchic post-punk crew, Viagra Boys, are storming back into Australia in January 2026, bringing their signature mix of raucous energy, biting satire, and chaotic charm to stages across the country.
Since bursting onto the scene, the band have earned a reputation for mixing frenzied punk riffs with sleazy saxophone lines, wild lyrical storytelling, and frontman Sebastian Murphy’s snarling charisma.
Their live shows are unpredictable, sweaty, and intoxicating, with crowd-favourite bangers and sarcastic tirades flying fast and furious.
For Aussie fans, this run promises rowdy singalongs, guitar-driven anthems, and all the chaotic charisma that makes a Viagra Boys show feel like a party that nobody wants to end.
Here’s everything you need to know about Viagra Boys’ dates, set times, and what they’ll play.
Viagra Boys Australian Tour Dates & Set Times
Sat 17 Jan — Brisbane
Fortitude Music Hall
Doors: 7:00 pm
Support: Private Function, Mini Skirt
Sun 18 Jan — Sydney
Hordern Pavilion
Doors: 7:00 pm
Support: Private Function, The Gnomes
Tue 20 Jan — Melbourne
Festival Hall
Doors: 7:00 pm
Support: Private Function
Wed 21 Jan — Adelaide
Hindley Street Music Hall
Doors: 7:00 pm
Support: Private Function
Fri 23 Jan — Fremantle
Fremantle Prison (outdoor show)
Doors: 5:30 pm
Support: Private Function
As always, doors and support set times can vary slightly by venue – arrive early to secure your spot.
Viagra Boys 2026 Setlist
Man Made of Meat
Slow Learner
Waterboy
Punk Rock Loser
Uno II
You N33d Me
Ain’t No Thief
(Interlude)
Pyramid of Health
Troglodyte
Down in the Basement
Cold Play
ADD
Medicine for Horses
Sports
Research Chemicals (Extended)
River King (Encore)
The Bog Body (Encore)
Worms (Encore)
What to Expect at the Shows
Viagra Boys’ headline sets typically run 75–90 minutes, but the unpredictable energy and banter often make each show feel longer.
Expect chaos, energy, and a few surprises in true Viagra Boys fashion.