Here is the full setlist for My Chemical Romance’s ‘Long Live The Black Parade’ tour

My Chemical Romance are playing The Black Parade front to back — here’s the full setlist.

It’s been twenty years since My Chemical Romance dropped The Black Parade, a record that permanently shifted the cultural landscape for an entire generation of alternative music fans.

While the band famously “killed” their marching-band alter egos at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes back in 2007, they have officially resurrected the dead.

The ongoing “Long Live The Black Parade” Tour has evolved into a full-blown stadium phenomenon. Combining an authoritarian, dystopian narrative set in the fictional country of “Draag”– complete with custom-concocted languages and intricate world-building – the theatrical mastermind of Gerard Way is on full display.

If you’ve scored a ticket, or are planning to catch them as they hit their next legs, here is everything you need to know about the setlist, the incredible rotating support acts, and where the march is headed next.

Act I: The Album In Its Entirety

True to the tour’s promise, MCR is playing The Black Parade front-to-back. However, these aren’t just straight studio recreations. The band has updated the tracks with expansive live orchestration, eerie cello solos, and extended transitions.

The End. Dead! This Is How I Disappear The Sharpest Lives (Featuring “The Eye” intro) Welcome to the Black Parade I Don’t Love You House of Wolves Cancer (Stripped back with live violin and cello arrangements) Mama (Complete with extended operatic outros and massive pyrotechnics) Sleep (Featuring “The Big Sky” intro) Teenagers Disenchanted Famous Last Words (With a haunting “Welcome to the Black Parade” reprise) The End. (Reprise) Blood

Act II: The B-Stage Deep Cuts & Anthems

Once the main album concludes, the band relocates to a smaller B-stage closer to the crowd to tear through a heavily rotated, high-energy block of deep cuts and generational hits.

While the tracking changes nightly, these are the staples making the cut:

I’m Not Okay (I Promise)

Helena (The definitive, emotional closer)

Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)

The Ghost of You

Our Lady of Sorrows

Bury Me in Black (A rare fan-favorite tour debut)

To the End (Played live for the first time since 2006)

MCR isn’t marching alone. One of the coolest aspects of this stadium run is their curated, elite roster of opening acts. Depending on the city, MCR has tapped a massive cross-section of alternative music royalty and cutting-edge pioneers. Fans have seen, and will continue to see, stellar support sets from the likes of Garbage, Evanescence, 100 gecs, Violent Femmes, Death Cab for Cutie, The Pixies, and Alice Cooper.

Having already decimated major league baseball stadiums across North America, the tour is officially going global.

The UK & Europe: The band is headed across the Atlantic for a massive European stretch, highlighted by two historic, sold-out nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The Americas & The Bowl: Later in the year, they return to the US for a highly anticipated second leg, including a historic 5-night residency at the Hollywood Bowl over Halloween weekend (billed as “Devil’s Night”).

Southeast Asia: The global march will finally wrap up its massive 7-leg journey in late November 2026, concluding with a headline slot at the Hammersonic Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Head to their website for full tour dates.