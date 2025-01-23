Shame Replaces Wunderhorse for Fontaines D.C. Aus Tour Dates

Wunderhorse announced cancellation of Aus tour dates due to “unforeseen personal circumstances”

English rock band Wunderhorse were set to follow Fontaines D.C. down under in March 2025 as support for their ‘Romance’ Australian tour.

Yesterday they announced that due to “unforeseen personal circumstance” they have cancelled the upcoming support dates and postponed their scheduled headline shows in Australia and New Zealand.

The four piece, known for anthemic tracks like ‘Teal’ and ‘Midas’, shared that they’d be rescheduling the AUS & NZ headline shows for a later date. Updates for the new shows are expected to be announced over the coming weeks. All headline tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows, and refunds are available at your point of purchase.

“We regret to announce that we must postpone our forthcoming Australia & New Zealand shows due to unforeseen personal circumstances…Our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. We hope to see you at our rescheduled dates in AUS & NZ.”

In regards to the Fontaines D.C. support act, Shame will be filling the bill. The UK rock band has made a name for themselves since their 2018 debut album, Songs of Praise. They’ve since released two studio albums, Drunk Tank Pink and Food For Worms, and are known for tracks like ‘One Rizla’ and ‘Nigel Hitter’.

Shame will not only be joining Fontaines on tour but have been added to the Yours & Owls Festival line-up and have booked their own headline tour across Australia and New Zealand. They announced the tour dates on their Instagram yesterday.

Tickets for Shame’s Down Under Tour are available for presale today, and go on sale to the public tomorrow the 24th. Wunderhorse are still yet to announce their new dates, but will be making their way south at some point, so hang on to your tickets.