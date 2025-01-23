Floodlights New Song ‘The Light Won’t Shine Forever’

Floodlights new single is the latest taste of their upcoming record ‘Underneath’

Aussie rock band Floodlights have released their latest single ‘The Light Won’t Shine Forever’ ahead of their third studio album ‘Underneath’ due out on March 21.

Dripping with suburban nostalgia, the track embodies the inevitability of life’s progression.

It opens with echoey guitar riffs that slowly set the tone, as if emerging from under water. Louis Parsons vocals soon enter and in his deep Australian accent he speaks, “When I dive into the water / I feel divine / When the words / just come out right / When the love inside me / overheats / When the white noise / comforts me”.

Listeners are transported empathetically into a familiar feeling and set up to grow hopefully as the song progresses.

The tempo picks up with the introduction of the drums, as Parson continues poetically listing line after line of positive notions. The song builds and the guitar rings out, in true Australian rock fashion, as if calling out over the land.

Tonally, the lyrics slow again, bringing you back to reality. “When things aren’t always what they seem / When a moment changes everything / When the high starts to seep in / And I don’t know when the feeling will end”

The chorus arrives and Parson delivers the line “The lights won’t shine forever” as a positive allusion to the necessity of presence.

‘The Light Won’t Shine Forever’ is an ear-catching track that takes you for a ride and leads you to better understand the fleeting nature of life and your emotions.

Floodlights channel a sound steeped in the classics of Australian rock, drawing comparisons to Crowded House, and the nostalgic euphoria of ‘Fader’ by The Temper Trap.

With two albums on the shelf, their next album titled ‘Underneath’ is set to be released by PIAS Recordings on March 21.

It’s available for pre-order here.