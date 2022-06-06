en English
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portuguesees Spanishsv Swedish
News

LISTEN: Post Malone – ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

AD

by Amy Davidson

Untitled design (10) copy 6

Credit: YouTube

AD

by Amy Davidson

Post Malone has unleashed his captivating, dynamic, and deeply evocative fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

Nearly three years in the making, Post Malone’s highly-anticipated fourth record, Twelve Carat Toothache, has finally launched via Mercury Records/Republic Records.

This long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding features an impressive array of artists, including Doja Cat, The Kid LAROI, Roddy Ricch, Gunna and Fleet Foxes.

Credit: Matthew Baker / Getty Images

Produced in collaboration with Andrew Bolooki, Brian Lee and Louis Bell, Post Malone expertly fuses elements of hip hop, rap and alt-pop to create a captivating collection of bold, brilliant and deeply evocative tracks that flow seamlessly after one another.

Stream Twelve Carat Toothache below.

Related