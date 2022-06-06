LISTEN: Post Malone – ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

Post Malone has unleashed his captivating, dynamic, and deeply evocative fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

Nearly three years in the making, Post Malone’s highly-anticipated fourth record, Twelve Carat Toothache, has finally launched via Mercury Records/Republic Records.

This long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding features an impressive array of artists, including Doja Cat, The Kid LAROI, Roddy Ricch, Gunna and Fleet Foxes.

Produced in collaboration with Andrew Bolooki, Brian Lee and Louis Bell, Post Malone expertly fuses elements of hip hop, rap and alt-pop to create a captivating collection of bold, brilliant and deeply evocative tracks that flow seamlessly after one another.

Stream Twelve Carat Toothache below.