Nas and DJ Premier joint album is almost here

Legendary duo Nas and DJ Premier finally reveal tracklist for long-awaited collaborative album.

Hip-hop heads, brace yourselves. Nas and DJ Premier are about to drop Light-Years, the album fans have been waiting for over a decade, this Friday.

Light-Years arrives as the grand finale to Mass Appeal’s ‘Legend Has It…’ series, a celebration of hip-hop’s most influential voices.

The album spans 15 tracks, featuring a single guest appearance from AZ on ‘My Story Your Story,’ and notably includes a third instalment of Nas’ seminal ‘N.Y. State of Mind‘ saga, following up from the original and its 1999 sequel.

The project feels like both a reflection on hip-hop history and a statement of longevity, reminding listeners why Nas’ voice remains essential.

For over a decade, rumours of a Nas–DJ Premier collaboration have circulated, and fans can finally experience the fruition of ideas that lingered in studio notebooks for years.

Nas himself has confirmed that a few of these previously shelved concepts have been realised on Light-Years, blending the duo’s signature boom-bap sensibilities with the storytelling depth Nas is celebrated for.

The album’s production is quintessential Premier: crisp drums, jazzy flourishes, and beats that anchor Nas’ lyricism without overshadowing it.

With Light-Years, the duo not only honours hip-hop’s legacy but also reassert their own relevance.

It’s a project that bridges generations, inviting both longtime fans and newer listeners to witness the enduring chemistry between two icons who helped shape the genre.

Light-Years drops this Friday.

View tracklist here.