PinkPantheress reveals 2026 North America tour dates

North America, spend an evening with PinkPantheress in 2026

PinkPantheress has officially dropped the dates for her 2026 North American run, and honestly… it feels like she’s sending a handwritten invite in the best of ways.

The new leg of; An Evening with PinkPantheress; expands the cozy, diary-like shows she’s been doing all year, except now she’s taking them continent-wide.

The tour kicks off on April 8th in Mexico City before she swings through Coachella like it’s just another weekend plan and wraps things up in Montreal on May 15th.

From there, it’s a neat trail of cities, Seattle, Houston, Miami, Philly, Boston, basically every place where someone has ever whispered, “I love her so much it’s embarrassing.”

With Fancy That, she delivered her most assured body of work to date, glowing with clarity, playfulness, and a newly confident creative voice.

It was the sound of PinkPantheress levelling up, refining her whisper-pop world into something richer, clearer, and impossible to ignore.

Presale access dropped today, December 10th, with more rolling out on December 11th before the general sale lands on December 12th.

And in a rare moment of concert-going justice, she’s also committing to Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange.

The tour follows Fancy That, her 2025 album that turned ‘Illegal‘ into a pop cultural moment.

PinkPantheress is curating an entire universe that’s equally soft, plaid, fun, and completely irresistible.

More details soon… but pack your tiny bag.

She’s coming.