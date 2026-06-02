Crooked Colours announces new album Dirt Road Gold

Crooked Colours has announced his fourth studio album Dirt Road Gold, alongside a new single, ‘Oxford’, and a national Australian tour.

Set for release this August, Dirt Road Gold marks the first full-length Crooked Colours record created solely under the direction of frontman Philip Slabber, following the project’s evolution from a trio into a solo venture.

The album arrives after recent singles ‘Pink Limo’ and ‘Come Thru’, both of which appear on the forthcoming record.

Speaking about the album, Slabber said the project was shaped by “movement” and change rather than any single source of inspiration.

“The inspiration for the album wasn’t one single thing, it was movement. Change. The push and pull between holding onto what’s familiar and letting it go,” he said.

“There were moments of isolation, but also a lot of clarity in that space. Sonically, I wanted it to feel expansive but intimate at the same time, something that could live in a club but still hit you when you’re alone driving at night.”

The album’s latest preview, ‘Oxford’, leans into the blend of indie, electronic and melancholic songwriting that has become Crooked Colours’ calling card over the past decade.

Across 12 tracks, Dirt Road Gold sees Slabber moving between euphoric dance-floor moments and more introspective songwriting, including a collaboration with longtime creative partner Georgi Kay.

Few Australian electronic acts have built a catalogue quite like Crooked Colours.

Since breaking through with tracks like ‘Flow’ and ‘Do It Like You’, the project has amassed more than one billion streams globally, while earning festival slots at Laneway, Falls Festival, Splendour In The Grass, Bonnaroo and Red Rocks.

To celebrate the album, Crooked Colours will embark on the Dirt Road Gold Australian Tour this October and November, taking in Fremantle, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Byron Bay.

Dirt Road Gold lands August 21 (pre-order album and tour here).