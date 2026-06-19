This secret society leak gave us more than the alien files ever could.

From The Simpsons‘ Stonecutters to Eyes Wide Shut, we’re endlessly obsessing over the idea that the world’s most powerful people are gathering in secret somewhere, making decisions the rest of us never hear about.

As it turns out, they actually are.

For nearly twenty years, Dialog operated in near-total secrecy.

Founded by billionaire investor Peter Thiel and entrepreneur Auren Hoffman, the invitation-only network has spent almost two decades bringing together politicians, military leaders, tech executives, academics and cultural figures for private discussions well away from public view.

This week, however, a data leak changed all that.

After an apparent website security mistake exposed attendee lists, registration records and internal documents, journalists gained an unprecedented look inside one of the world’s most influential private gatherings.

Often compared to the Bilderberg Group, Dialog has long operated under strict confidentiality. Meetings are closed to the public, attendees are encouraged to speak freely, and little information about its membership has ever surfaced.

The leak, reportedly discovered by Swiss hacktivist maia arson crimew, exposed information connected to more than 200 attendees expected at an upcoming summit in Dublin.

Investigative outlet WIRED later verified parts of the material, revealing a roster spanning politics, defence, technology, academia and entertainment.

Among those linked to the organisation are U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Senators Ted Cruz and Cory Booker, NATO commander Alexus Grynkewich, executives connected to OpenAI, Google, DeepMind and Palantir, journalist Ezra Klein, Elon Musk, Bryan Johnson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Josh Brolin. Not everyone listed is necessarily a permanent member, with records also including guests and affiliates.

Perhaps more revealing than the guest list was the agenda itself.

Alongside discussions on AI, geopolitics and technology policy were sessions titled “Contrarian AI Takes”, “Democracy Under Surveillance”, “Navigating WWIII”, “Build-a-Cult”, “Money (Does?) Buy Happiness” and the wonderfully blunt “How’s Your Sex Life?”

The documents also suggest Dialog doubles as a matchmaking network, with attendees reportedly able to indicate whether they were “looking for love” and gain access to a private dating platform.

The existence of elite networking events is hardly unusual. What makes Dialog remarkable is the concentration of influence in one room, bringing together politicians, military leaders, AI researchers, billionaires, academics and media figures at a moment when debates around artificial intelligence, surveillance, defence and democracy are becoming increasingly consequential.

Whether Dialog is simply a high-level networking retreat or something more influential is open to interpretation.

What is clear is that a group that spent nearly twenty years avoiding public attention has suddenly found itself under a very bright spotlight.

What does that mean for the rest of us? Maybe nothing. Maybe a lot.

Either way, the leak offered a rare glimpse into how some of the world’s most powerful people are discussing the future behind closed doors.

As for Donald Trump, the records raise one final mystery: was he careful enough to avoid the leak, or is this one exclusive club he never made it into?