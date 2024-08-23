Teacher of the Year confront their demons on searing new single ‘Porcelain Dreams’

Australian band Teacher of the Year are “slaves to the dopamine” on their latest single ‘Porcelain Dreams’.

Teacher of the Year have unleashed on ‘Porcelain Dreams’, the latest single lifted from the band’s forthcoming EP.

The teeth-baring track is an exercise in grunge revelry, brimming with angsty vocals, harsh guitars and clashing percussion.

It opens with striking drums and screechy guitar melodies, carried by a propulsive bass that feels purpose-built for head-thrashing in a sweaty mosh pit.

On first listen, ‘Porcelain Dreams’ is quintessential noise rock with a punkish edge, complete with exploding instrumental sections and a shouty vocal performance.

For all these heavier moments, however, Teacher of the Year still possess an ear for melody, from the subtlety of the opening guitar riff to backing sing-along harmonies.

There are earwormy moments all throughout the track, from the infectious delivery of the melodies to the build-up bridge that promptly erupts into a ear-splitting bass.

These ear-catching moments add texture to the track, showcasing the band’s knack for harnessing both rapturous noise and more tuneful sounds.

The release arrives in the chorus, a cathartic belter that erupts into a sonic fury, the perfect accompaniment to a commute home with the windows firmly up.

Like any great angsty rock track, there’s much to be found within the lyrics, as Teacher of the Year reflect passionately on being “slaves to the dopamine” and how “this life is not sustainable.”

“Is this all that I am?” the band sing in echoey vocals on the psychedelic bridge, “the progress of a social ghost.”

More broadly, the track touches on ideas of confronting your mental health struggles head on, and taking responsibility for your own choices and life.

‘Porcelain Dreams’ is the second track to be lifted from ‘Dopamine’, with lead single ‘Stop, Think, Choose’ arriving in May.

The EP is set for release soon, but in the meantime, we have ‘Porcelain Dreams’ to keep us at bay, or perhaps make us let loose. Listen to Teacher of the Year’s latest single below.