Listening to Somewhere In Between’s new album feels like taking your first deep breath

Canadian-American couple Somewhere in Between’s Stories Untold just dropped, and it’s as catchy as it is tear-jerking

Somewhere in Between is comprised of Deena Robertson and Austin Bisnow, whose journey in music together began when they sang their vows to each other at their wedding.

Defying Deena’s cancer diagnosis and finding their passion in music, the pair wrote copious amounts of songs together before realising they had more than enough to create their first album.

“What blows our mind is we only really started writing and singing together after 9 or 10 years of being in love,” Deena shared, with Austin adding, “I think we were just so excited Deena still had her voice — every time we sang together it was a reminder she was OK.”

A testament to their journey together and the power of music, Somewhere in Between’s Stories Untold is a work of raw vulnerability and true artistry.

Opening the album is “Beautifully Bizarre”, a stunning piece with vocals as soft as a feather and a message celebrating the unique beauty that everyone holds within.

“F*ck Being Perfect” follows this mantra, with a gentle melody laid atop soaring backing vocals and building into a powerful, inspiring finish, with a beat like a protest march.

Following is the self-titled track, “Stories Untold”, which opens with Austin’s vocals and lyrics akin to a poetic portrait.

“What does it feel like to be ninety years old?/Do you think that this life is just time that unfolds?/Do you wish your decisions in love were more bold?” sing the couple.

“Winter” is up next, opening with a delicate guitar melody reminiscent of a Bon Iver song.

It’s another heavenly offering from the duo, where Deena’s vocals sing over Austin’s in a way that feels both comforting and uplifting, with harmonies floating naturally in and around each other.

Evidence of their vast musical knowledge is clear on “Lighthouse,” which sees Somewhere In Between take a slightly moodier approach to their emotion-bound songs.

The beat is composed of unique sounds and constantly shifts, building in the chorus like a powerful, moving ocean wave that crashes just before the end as the vocals take hold.

“Tomorrow” is perhaps the most poignant track on the album, seeped in melancholia and backed by the distant sound of voices, motion and sirens, giving depth and inviting introspection.

“Wildflower” brings back that sense of inspiration and optimism that is so key to the whole energy that surrounds Somewhere In Between.

Sung solo by Deena, it showcases her vocal depth, and the repeating lyrics encourage listeners to be “brave”.

Closing the album is “Mr & Mrs”, possibly Somewhere In Between’s most iconic song.

“Mr & Mrs” is Deena and Austin’s wedding vows to each other, and so carries this beautiful intensity of love, passion and honesty.

Accompanied by guitar, piano, and strings, it’s an almost devastatingly beautiful track, one that moves listeners through both its lyrics and instrumentation.

Stories Untold without a doubt tells one of the most beautiful stories, and each track is as moving as it is wonderfully crafted.

You can listen to the album below, and in the meantime, have a read of Deena and Austin’s beautiful philosophy: somewhere in between our opinions we find common ground, somewhere in between you and me is us, and somewhere in between the beginning and the end is the journey.