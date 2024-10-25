Best New Music Friday featuring Modern Living, The Pixies, DMA’s and Mallrat

Hear ye hear ye, New Music Friday is back and pumping with some of the best new releases that came out this week

Apologies for the archaic calling phrase, however, Friday has descended upon us once again as we settle in for the weekend.

Here to accompany you as you wash away your weekly sorrows are our picks for the best new music from this week.

With a tasty selection of international and local artists, it’s sure to get that blood pumping.

From The Pixie’s new album to Mallrat’s new single, here are our top selections for your weekly new music.

The Pixies- The Night The Zombies Came

Starting strong with the alt-rock lords delivering their signature blend of punk rock energy, surreal lyrics, and infectious melodies. Dive headfirst into their new album, a testament to their lasting influence and creativity in modern alternative rock.

Romy & Sampha- I’m on Your Team

Prodigal rap and R&B artist Sampha has collaborated with the electronically gifted Romy on their new single ‘I’m on Your Team’. This collaboration pulses with emotional depth, seamlessly blending their unique voices and styles with electronic mastery and soulful lyrics.

DMA’S & The Courteeners- The Beginning of the End

Who wants a collaboration between one amazing Aussie band and one of the hottest Brit-rock talents at the moment? The answer better have been you. This new collab between the best of Aus and the UK is filled with Anthemic guitars, introspective lyrics, and a stadium-ready sound for all fans of modern alternative.

Anna Lunoe- Pearl

DJ and producer Anna Lunoe brings infectious energy in her latest release, a fusion of house beats, electronic pop, and experimental production. Known for her genre-defying sound, this album captures the essence of a high-energy dance floor while exploring new sonic textures.

Mallrat- Hocus Pocus

Mallrat’s new single ‘Hocus Pocus’ showcases her evolution as one of Australia’s most exciting pop artists. Blending indie pop and electronic influences, the track is a catchy yet introspective exploration of love and identity, driven by Mallrat’s signature vocals and relatable, youthful lyricism.

Alice Ivy- Do I Need To Know What Love Is?

Alice Ivy’s latest offering is a dazzling mix of electro-pop and lush production, creating an infectious, upbeat anthem. With shimmering synths and groovy rhythms, not to mention the exhilarating collaboration with Josh Teskey.

SaxOnly- Social Introvert

An up-and-comer on the Aussie hip-hop scene, SaxOnly’s new release seamlessly blends jazz hip-hop elements with modern electronic production. The release is both uplifting and soulful, showcasing Saxonly’s unique approach to genre fusion.

Tasman Keith- Territorial

Tasman Keith delivers powerful lyricism and dynamic flows in his new release, blending hip-hop with gritty, modern production. Known for his storytelling and social commentary, this track is a raw and poignant reflection on identity, struggle, and triumph, set against a moody sonic backdrop.

Haast Hunter- Trial Unknown

Haast Hunter’s new release is a dark, atmospheric dive into alternative rock, marked by brooding vocals and haunting melodies. With a sound that blends post-punk and grunge influences, the track is a visceral exploration of inner turmoil, wrapped in layers of heavy instrumentation.

Breakfast Road- ROMEO

Breakfast Road’s latest album brings indie-pop warmth and nostalgic vibes, with jangly guitars, breezy melodies, and laid-back lyrics. A feel-good track perfect for late summer listening, it captures the essence of carefree moments and the beauty of simplicity in its sound.

CINTA- Walls

CINTA’s newest release exudes a dreamy, ethereal vibe, blending soft vocals with atmospheric production. This introspective track explores themes of love and longing, delivering a hypnotic soundscape that wraps listeners in its delicate, otherworldly beauty.

Rachel Leo- Good God!

Rachel Leo’s latest release offers a vibrant pop anthem with a touch of vulnerability. With catchy hooks and relatable lyrics, the song is a refreshing take on modern pop, delivering both infectious energy and emotional depth that will resonate with listeners.

Turn South- I Believe in You

Turn South’s new release has that emo-punk sound that uniquely blends heartfelt storytelling with twangy guitars and a warm, inviting sound. The song’s reflective lyrics and earthy instrumentation make it a rich addition to the modern scene.

Stay Lucky- I Won’t Cry Anymore

Stay Lucky’s new single blends indie rock and post-punk influences, delivering punchy guitars, driving rhythms, and introspective lyrics. With its raw energy and infectious melodies, this release captures the urgency and emotion of navigating life’s ups and downs.

Modern Living- Gave You Everything

Modern Living’s latest release dives into polished, synth-laden indie-pop, blending sleek production with introspective lyrics. With its infectious beats and shimmering melodies, the track is an anthem for modern-day reflections, balancing optimism with thoughtful melancholy.

Falselove- echoes

Falselove’s latest EP is a gritty, high-energy fusion of alt-rock and punk, with distorted guitars and raw, impassioned vocals. The track channels angst and rebellion, offering listeners an unfiltered sonic journey through dark, emotional landscapes.

Jonny Amoral- Pizza Mind

Jonny Amoral’s newest release blends gritty rock energy with introspective lyricism. Raw guitars and driving rhythms complement his reflective storytelling, creating a sound that balances intensity with vulnerability, perfect for fans of alternative rock with depth.

Joel Christian- It Only Comes Out At Night

Joel Christian’s new release is a bold and energetic electro-pop track that blends futuristic production with catchy, anthemic melodies. Known for pushing boundaries, Christian’s latest offering is a celebration of individuality and self-expression wrapped in vibrant, club-ready beats.

Borderline- Heartbeat

Borderline’s new track is a hard-hitting blend of alternative rock and grunge, with heavy guitars and brooding lyrics. The song’s raw, emotional intensity explores themes of inner conflict and resilience, offering a cathartic soundscape for listeners who crave authenticity and grit.

Check out our Mixtape below for more new music: