The Lumineers’ 2026 Aussie setlist

The Lumineers return with arena shows, new music, and a setlist built for collective singalongs.

The Lumineers are heading back to Australia and New Zealand, announcing a major run of arena shows for January 2026.

It marks their first visit since 2022, bringing their AUTOMATIC World Tour to cities across both countries.

The AUTOMATIC World Tour will see the American folk-rock favourites play Christchurch, Auckland, Melbourne, Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth.

Led by founding members Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, the band’s return feels less like a nostalgia lap and more like a continuation proof that emotionally driven, community-minded song writing still has a place on the biggest stages.

Since forming in 2005, The Lumineers have built a career on storytelling that feels personal yet universal.

Across five studio albums, including 2025’s AUTOMATIC, they’ve quietly become one of the most influential bands of their era, blending Americana, alternative rock, and stripped-back sincerity.

Their songs thrive in live settings, built for voices to overlap, feet to stomp, and rooms to feel briefly united.

Beyond chart success and sold-out tours, The Lumineers have consistently aligned their platform with purpose.

From environmental sustainability to youth mental health and hunger relief, the band’s advocacy has run parallel to their music, not behind it.

That ethos carries into their live shows, which often feel less like performances and more like shared moments, something that’s only grown more meaningful in recent years.

The Australian leg of the AUTOMATIC World Tour kicks off in Melbourne with two nights at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on January 9 and 10, before rolling through Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on January 13.

Newcastle on January 15, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on January 16, Adelaide on January 18, and wrapping up in Perth at RAC Arena on January 21.

Joining The Lumineers across the run is US folk outfit The Head and the Heart, making these shows a full-bodied, harmony-heavy affair from start to finish.

Tickets are available via Frontier Touring and Ticketek, with multiple dates already moving quickly, a clear sign this return has been a long time coming.

The Lumineers set list (average for 2025)

Same Old Song

Flowers in Your Hair

Angela

You’re All I Got

Asshole

A.M. RADIO

Plasticine

Donna

Charlie Boy

Ho Hey

Dead Sea

BRIGHTSIDE

Sleep on the Floor

Gloria

WHERE WE ARE

Ativan

Slow It Down

Salt and the Sea

Automatic

Strings

Ophelia

Big Parade

Leader of the Landslide

Cleopatra

REPRISE

Stubborn Love