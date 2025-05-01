Interview: Jessica Carter Altman Holds Up a Mirror to the Soul

The rising pop visionary gets raw about self-perception, artistic growth, and the power of vulnerability in her hypnotic new single

With velvet vocals and raw introspection, Jessica Carter Altman returns with ‘Mirror Mirror,’ a hypnotic alt-pop confession that cuts deep into the illusions of self-perception.

The track—her first release of 2025—blooms from an intimate whisper into an anthemic swirl of synths and heartbeat rhythms, dissecting the seductive, often toxic dance with our own reflections.

Co-written with Latifah Alattas and producer Jason Lehning, it’s a masterclass in emotional duality: fragile yet fierce, tender yet unflinching.

Fresh off a breakout 2024—touring with BBMAK and Tyler Hilton, dropping her debut album Aftermath, and gracing stages from iHeart to Paris Couture Week—Altman is cementing herself as a force in music and fashion.

In this interview, she opens up about the creative alchemy behind ‘Mirror Mirror,’ the power of vulnerability, and why true artistry lies in storytelling—whether through song or style.

Catch the official lyric video below.

Read on for the full conversation with Jessica Carter Altman…

HAPPY: ‘Mirror Mirror’ explores such raw themes of self-perception–was there a particular moment or experience that sparked the creation of this song?

JESSICA CARTER ALTMAN: I was talking with my producer about my next album.

I kept coming back to how we can be our own worst critics–how sometimes we’re hardest on ourselves when no one’s watching.

It’s not always the truth we’re afraid of.

Sometimes, it’s the voice staring back at us in the mirror.

At one point, I said “mirror, mirror, lie to me.” It captured everything I was feeling in that moment.

HAPPY: You co-wrote this with Latifah Alattas and Jason Lehning–how did that creative collaboration shape the song’s conception and creation?

JESSICA CARTER ALTMAN: It was one of my favorite writing sessions.

There wasn’t any pressure–it just felt really natural.

We gave each other space to bring ideas to the table and create.

HAPPY: How do you balance vulnerability with empowerment when writing about such personal struggles?

JESSICA CARTER ALTMAN: For me, there is power in vulnerability.

When you let yourself be honest about what you’re feeling, it takes the fear out of it.

The more honest you are, the more strength you find in it.

HAPPY: 2024 was a huge year for you (touring with BBMAK, Tyler Hilton, your debut album).

How has your sound evolved since Aftermath?

JESSICA CARTER ALTMAN: Aftermath was just the beginning.

Even as we were finishing that album, I was excited to get back into the studio and keep building on it.

I’m always looking for ways to grow, and it’s been really fun to see the sound evolve along with me.

HAPPY: You’ve been named a ‘One to Watch’ by People Magazine and graced major playlists–what’s been the most surreal ‘pinch-me’ moment so far?

JESSICA CARTER ALTMAN: Playing at the Troubadour! Getting to celebrate Aftermath there and perform my music–in such an iconic venue–was a moment I’ll never forget.

HAPPY: Between Paris Couture Week and soulful songwriting, you blend music and fashion seamlessly.

How does your style influence your sound (or vice versa)?

JESSICA CARTER ALTMAN: It always comes back to artistry.

Whether you’re seeing a designer’s vision come to life at Couture Week, the intricate details in the work from someone at the atelier, or hearing someone bare their soul on stage, it’s all storytelling.

Music and fashion are so intertwined–they inspire and elevate each other.

HAPPY: You’ve opened for and played with icons like O-Town and Wheatus–what’s the most valuable lesson you’ve learned from sharing the stage with legends?

JESSICA CARTER ALTMAN: I had the chance to write with Brendan Brown and Gabrielle Sterbenz from Wheatus recently, and their commitment to excellence was impressive.

Whether it’s a packed show, or a demo recording in a living room, they bring the same level of passion and precision.

It’s a good reminder to always hold yourself to that standard.

HAPPY: Do you get nervous before big performances, and how do you channel that energy?

JESSICA CARTER ALTMAN: Absolutely–I still get nervous all the time.

But I’ve learned to see it as a good thing because it means I care.

I used to get caught up in trying to be perfect, but now I try to focus on connection and telling the story.

Once I made that shift, the nerves actually started working for me instead of against me–and, honestly, it makes the show even better.

HAPPY: What do you want to accomplish in the future?

And is there anyone you’d love to collaborate with?

JESSICA CARTER ALTMAN: I want to keep growing as a songwriter, as a performer and as an artist.

I dream about playing bigger stages, reaching new audiences, and working with artists I admire.

Lana Del Rey has always been a huge inspiration for me–working with her would be a dream.

HAPPY: With such a meteoric rise, what’s one piece of advice you’d give to your pre-Aftermath self about navigating this industry?

JESSICA CARTER ALTMAN: Trust yourself. Believe in your instincts.

And surround yourself with people who challenge you and make you better.

HAPPY: Lastly, What makes you happy?

JESSICA CARTER ALTMAN: Spending time with the people I love–and making music.

