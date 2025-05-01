Spilt Milk 2025: The lineup that just broke Australia

Kendrick, Doechii & more—your summer just got legendary.

Australia’s hottest festival, Spilt Milk, is back with a jaw-dropping 2025 lineup that’s set to ignite stages across Ballarat, Perth, Canberra, and the Gold Coast this December.

Leading the charge is Pulitzer Prize-winning rap titan Kendrick Lamar, fresh off his GRAMMY sweep and Super Bowl triumph, ready to deliver a career-defining set.

Joining him is Florida’s rap queen Doechii, making her highly anticipated Aussie debut after her GRAMMY-winning mixtape, alongside hard techno pioneer Sara Landry, genre-blurring Dominic Fike, and hip-hop heavyweight ScHoolboy Q.

The stacked bill also features viral indie-pop sensation d4vd, rising pop force Nessa Barrett, techno disruptor Skin On Skin, and NYC indie-rock breakout sombr, plus local heroes like Baby J, Ninajirachi, and The Rions.

Beyond the beats, Spilt Milk promises immersive art installations, gourmet eats, and wild party zones—from the Guilty Pleasures singalong stage to the rowdy Howdy Howdy saloon.

Presale kicks off May 8—sign up now or miss out on Australia’s ultimate summer send-off.