Naughty Dog’s Secret Project: What’s the Mystery Game Neil Druckmann Is Producing?

Naughty Dog quietly crafts a second, unannounced title—fuelling speculation and excitement for what’s next

Naughty Dog fans, brace yourselves for some exciting news straight from the studio’s frontlines!

Neil Druckmann, the visionary behind The Last of Us saga, has confirmed that Naughty Dog is quietly working on a second, unannounced game alongside their already announced Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Speaking on the Press X to Continue podcast, Druckmann revealed that he’s deeply involved in Intergalactic as a co-writer and collaborator with directors Matthew Gallant and Kurt Margenau.

His role in this mystery project is, however, more behind-the-scenes — acting as a producer and mentor, guiding the team and providing executive-level feedback.

This juggling act between creative roles keeps Druckmann energised, and he describes moving between projects as a refreshing way to stay engaged without ever feeling bored. The big question now is: what is this secret game?

Speculation is rife. Could it be The Last of Us 3?

Druckmann has teased having an ending in mind for the sequel but has previously expressed doubts about his ability to helm the project directly.

It makes it seem less likely since he’d probably want a hands-on role if it were.

Another tempting possibility is a fresh Uncharted entry — after all, the franchise hasn’t seen a brand-new instalment since 2017’s The Lost Legacy, and fans are hungry for more treasure-hunting adventures.

Or, perhaps Naughty Dog is cooking up an entirely new intellectual property, adding to their growing legacy of unforgettable games.

It’s also worth remembering that this mystery project might never be officially revealed or could even be shelved, especially given the studio’s recent history with the cancellation of The Last of Us Online multiplayer, a decision made to prioritise single-player experiences and avoid stretching their resources too thin.

With Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet not expected until at least 2027, there’s a long wait ahead.

Druckmann has already teased that Intergalactic is “really good” and playable internally, so anticipation is building.

Whatever this new game turns out to be, Naughty Dog’s secret project has us all on the edge of our seats.