Come for a beer, stay for the stories, leave with new friends. That’s the Exeter way.

There are pubs, and then there’s The Exeter – Adelaide’s beloved dive where the beer flows as freely as the stories.

This Rundle Street institution doesn’t just host live music; it breathes it, with a century-and-a-half of character soaked into its walls.

Step inside and you’re immediately part of the story. The worn floorboards have absorbed decades of spilled drinks and stomping boots, while the green-tiled facade stands as a stubborn relic in Adelaide’s ever-changing East End.

This is where you’ll find the city’s soul – in the clink of Coopers glasses, the sizzle of schnitzels in the kitchen, and the raw energy of bands that play like they’ve got something to prove.

What makes The Exeter special isn’t just what it has, but what it refuses to have. No poker machines. No pretentious cocktails. Just honest pub grub, local brews, and music that matters.

The intimate stage has hosted everyone from wide-eyed indie kids to grizzled blues veterans, all united by that magical Exeter alchemy – where every show feels like a house party.

The history here is almost palpable. Since 1851, this place has seen gold rush dreamers, rogue publicans, and generations of music lovers pass through its doors.

These days, you’re just as likely to rub shoulders with veteran musos as wide-eyed uni students, all drawn by the same promise: a proper pub experience where the drinks are cold and the music’s loud.

The Exeter Hotel

📍 246 Rundle St

📞 (08) 8223 2623

🌐 theexeter.com.au