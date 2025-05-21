A circus tent crossed with a rock venue, where the only rule is: expect the unexpected

Behind an unassuming Liverpool Street facade lies Hobart’s best-kept secret – The Grand Poobah, where every night feels like stumbling into the most exciting party you never knew existed.

This isn’t just a bar; it’s a three-ring circus of live music, cabaret and beautiful chaos that’s been Hobart’s antidote to boring nights out since day one.

The moment you walk in, you’ll understand why locals cherish this place.

The main room’s intimate stage has hosted everyone from rising punk bands to international acts, while the legendary Kissing Room out back serves up everything from drag spectaculars to the most gloriously unhinged karaoke nights in Tasmania.

Thursday nights here should come with a warning label – once you experience Mrs. Peterson’s karaoke, you’ll never look at amateur singing the same way again.

What makes The Grand Poobah special? It could be the rotating cast of characters – students rubbing shoulders with artists, musicians debating with philosophers, all united by craft beers and the venue’s infectious energy.

Or maybe it’s the ever-changing lineup of events that turns first-time visitors into regulars – where one night you’ll discover an incredible new band, and the next you’ll witness a drag performance that redefines entertainment.

This is where Hobart comes to let its hair down (though mullets are technically banned).

The Grand Poobah

📍 142 Liverpool St

🔗 thegrandpoobahbar.com.au