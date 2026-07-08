‘Alien Metal’ marks the twenty-eighth studio experiment for King Gizz

They can’t keep getting away with it!

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have plunged headfirst into the neon abyss of electronic music, announcing their twenty-eighth studio album, Alien Metal, a techno odyssey born from a single hour-long modular synthesiser jam.

The psychedelic shapeshifters unveil the frenetic lead single ‘Level 5,’ a mechanical menagerie of sequenced sounds and distorted vocals that fuses hardcore, house, and jungle into their unmistakably trippy lens.

Stu Mackenzie admits they scrapped entire universes to achieve this sound, while Joey Walker insists it remains uniquely them.

Dropping this summer on p(doom) records, the eight-track journey includes ‘Sapience’ and ‘Atomic Collapse.’

Beyond the album, the band expands their sparse 2026 tour with a Brooklyn rave show on August 23rd at Under the K Bridge Park, supported by .VRIL.

General sale begins July 10th.