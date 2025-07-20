Morgan Wallen weighs in on Coldplay kiss cam controversy

Morgan Wallen reckons you’d be safe in ‘God’s country’ even if you are with your ‘side chick or whatever’

Morgan Wallen made an offhand comment during a recent show in Arizona that seemed to reference the kiss cam moment that cost Astronomer CEO Andy Byron his job.

“Anybody in here with their side chick or whatever, I think you’re safe here,” Wallen told the crowd, pausing just long enough for the subtext to land.

The joke comes days after Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot — both reportedly married to other people — were filmed in a close moment on the Jumbotron during a Coldplay concert.

The clip spread quickly online, fuelled by Chris Martin’s unscripted reaction: “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” Byron resigned from his role at Astronomer shortly after.

Wallen, no stranger to controversy himself, has leaned into the phrase “God’s country” since walking off SNL earlier this year.

The meaning remains vague, but this weekend it served as punchline, provocation, or maybe just deflection.