Bruce Campbell steps back from the spotlight to battle “Treatable” Cancer

Good luck, sir!

Veteran actor Bruce Campbell, the beloved star of the Evil Dead franchise, has revealed he is battling a form of cancer that is “treatable” but not “curable.”

In a characteristically frank message to fans on X, the 67-year-old framed the diagnosis as an “opportunity,” acknowledging the shock he felt upon learning the news.

While vowing to fight, Campbell announced he must step back from work, including several planned convention appearances this summer, to focus on treatment.

His primary goal is to recover enough to tour with his new film, Ernie & Emma, this fall.

Dismissing any notion of self-pity, Campbell offered a defiant promise to his followers.

“Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-bitch,” he wrote, thanking fans for their support and assuring them he expects to be around for a while.

He continues his role as executive producer on the upcoming Evil Dead Burn.