John Williamson asks Pauline Hanson if she’s really ‘True Blue’

The only man who knows who’s really ‘true blue’ is John Williamson, apparently.

The ‘1-2 combo’ directly slammed Pauline’s controversial stance on immigration and the Australia flag, asking her to rethink the Australia she thinks she’s fighting for.

The Jab (Letter 1) addressed Hanson’s toxic views on restricting immigration and keeping Australian values safe from “extremist ideologies” by asking her “What are you holding on to?”

Williamson pushed the notion of what current day Australia actually is, by focusing on the restaurant industry’s shift through multiculturalism.

It’s a little odd, but it seems to be meant as a genuine way to promote how immigrants have helped build our country to what it is today.

On this line of thinking, the ‘Mallee Boy’ criticised Hanson for alienating Australians with her views, “there would not be one restaurant we know that is not owned or served by those you seem to despise.”

The line that sparked the most split discourse among his fanbase was “None of us really own Australia, We simply earn the privilege to be a part of it.”

It seems that Williamson and Hanson share some of the same fanbase, with fans calling Pauline a ‘true blue’ for standing up for Australia.

The Cross (Letter 2) addressed the One Nation leader’s well known opposition to flying the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags next to the Australian flag.

Williamson mocked this sentiment by stating “I’m bothered by that too. So why don’t we have a flag that brings us all together? The current National British ensign that racists wrap themselves in surely doesn’t do the job”.

This last line is most likely a reference to the March for Australia rallies that Williamson criticised back in 2025, “True Blue is a song for all Australians and should not be hijacked by any group that seeks to use the song to sow division,”.

Pauline hasn’t responded to the letters yet, but it’s bound to be completely outrageous when she does.

If this situation goes on any further, this could be the biggest beef since Drake and Kendrick.