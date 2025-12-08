Nick Cave and Jonny Greenwood Lead 2026 Golden Globe Music Nominations

Nick Cave and Jonny Greenwood are redefining what a Golden Globe-nominated score can be

The 2026 Golden Globe music nominations are in, and it’s a lineup that at the heart of it are Nick Cave (Train Dreams)and Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another), two artists who’ve long blurred the lines between film score and art.

They’re joined by veterans like Hans Zimmer (F1) and Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein), alongside Max Richter (Hamnet), Ludwig Göransson (Sinners), and electronic provocateur Kangding Ray (Sirāt).

Original Song is just as diverse, from Miley Cyrus’ cinematic pop on Avatar: Fire and Ash to the glossy K-pop spectacle of KPop Demon Hunters, Stephen Schwartz’s musical theatre contributions for Wicked: For Good, and the smoky, late-night allure of Saadiq and Göransson’s Sinners track.

Best Original Score

Hans Zimmer – F1

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Max Richter – Hamnet

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

Kangding Ray – Sirāt

Best Original Song

‘Dream As One’ from Avatar: Fire and Ash — Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

‘Golden’ from KPop Demon Hunters — Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae, Mark Sonnenblick

‘I Lied to You’ from Sinners — Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

‘No Place Like Home’ from Wicked: For Good — Stephen Schwartz

‘The Girl in the Bubble’ from Wicked: For Good — Stephen Schwartz

‘Train Dreams’ from Train Dreams — Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner