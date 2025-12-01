Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce Aldous Harding as support for 2026 Australian & NZ Tour

Aldous Harding to support Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds on Wild God Tour

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds have announced New Zealand’s Aldous Harding for support across all Australian and New Zealand dates of their Wild God Tour in January and February 2026.

The announcement comes as the Saturday, January 31 Melbourne show sells out, with limited tickets still available for the other Melbourne dates at Alexandra Gardens on January 30 and February 1.

Harding’s hypnotic performances and intimate, minimalist sound have earned her acclaim across four albums, including her eponymous debut and collaborations with producer John Parish (PJ Harvey, Sparklehorse).

The Wild God Tour marks the band’s first shows here since 2017, following a globally lauded 2024–25 run across the UK, Europe, and North America. Fans can expect a two-and-a-half-hour set blending tracks from their latest album Wild God with hits spanning four decades.

Shows will be held outdoors in Melbourne, Sydney, Fremantle, and Brisbane, offering large-scale production while preserving the intimacy fans treasure.

The tour also includes Adelaide and exclusive New Zealand dates in Wellington, presented in association with the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts 2026.

Tickets are available now via nickcave.com.

Tour Dates: