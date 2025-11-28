Greaser Bar December Gig Guide

December at Greaser Bar is a full-throttle celebration of Australia’s rawest underground sounds.

From garage and punk to post-punk and alt-rock, there’s a night for every kind of rock fan. Weekdays serve up intimate indie and lo-fi sets, while weekends bring high-energy shows, single launches, and themed parties like Goth Christmas and the Garage Party.

Local heroes, rising stars, and genre-bending acts push the envelope – whether you’re chasing a mosh pit, a brooding set, or just solid riffs, Greaser Bar delivers.

Wednesday 3 Dec – F#CK YEAH

Post-punk grooves and garage grit kick off the week. 20th Century Boy (8pm), Tricks Of The Trade (9pm) and Hypoallergenic (10pm) set the midweek energy high.

Thursday 4 Dec – Weekend Warm Up

Garage-rock and raw punk energy dominate. Safety Hazard (8pm), The Graveyard Club (9pm) and Lab Rat (10pm) get the room moving.

Friday 5 Dec

Alt-rock and gritty riffs rule the night. Air Tight (9pm), Forever On High (10pm) and Down And Out (ADL) (11pm) deliver a full-on rock blast.

Saturday 6 Dec

Garage-pop and high-energy rock take over. Whitt’s End (10pm) and Kylan Daffy (11pm) keep the dancefloor buzzing.

Sunday 7 Dec – Philter

Wind down (or don’t) with Sunday chaos. Simiansick (7pm), Wishbone (8pm) and The Drunken Midnight Choir (9pm) bring indie-punk and moody rock vibes.

Wednesday 10 Dec

Moody alt-rock and indie-rock dominate. Custard Pony (8pm), A Little Town Called Keith (9pm) and Northern Lights (10pm) set the midweek tone.

Thursday 11 Dec

Garage-pop and raw rock energy. No Clue (8pm), The Royals (9pm) and Whitt’s End (Single Launch) (10pm) promise a punchy night.

Friday 12 Dec

Alt and garage-rock keep the volume high. Bubblegum Haircut (8pm) Static (9pm) The Phosphenes (10pm) and The Distained (11pm) deliver gritty rock tunes.

Saturday 13 Dec

Punk-tinged chaos rules. Hippo (8pm) Gash Hound (9pm) and iiwii (10pm).

Sunday 14 Dec

Post-punk, garage, and alt-rock vibes close the weekend. Copecain (7pm), A Quiet Death (8pm), and TRACE (9pm) cover all corners of grit.

Wednesday 17 Dec

Alt-rock and sludgy grooves. iiwii (8pm) Lipsi (8:45pm), 88 Tokamak (9:30pm) and Apollo (10:15pm) bring brooding energy to close the night.

Thursday 18 Dec

Gritty garage and alt-rock. Last Dig Academy (8pm), Heart Locker (9pm) and MyMyMy (10pm) keep the stage alive.

Friday 19 Dec – Goth Christmas

Dark post-punk and gothic vibes dominate. Flamboyant Nightmare (8pm), Twilight Idols (9pm), Terror Parade (10pm) and Twisted Lullaby (11pm) make for a shadowy festive night.

Saturday 20 Dec – Garage Party

Garage and punk chaos all night. Nocturnal Syndrome, JARR, Verminate, Glowdown, Pimp, Pray4me, Virtues, and headliners Deathrow keep the energy on point.

Sunday 21 Dec

Alt-rock and post-punk close out the weekend. PARHELION (9pm) provides moody, atmospheric rock.

Wednesday 24 Dec

Pre-Christmas rock and garage vibes. Kudos (8pm), Safety Hazard and Vixon (10pm) bring raw energy before the holiday.

Thursday 25 Dec – Closed

Friday 26 Dec – Boxing Day

Post-Christmas punk and alt-rock take over. Ashtray Avenue (8pm), Dedway (9pm), APO//O (10pm) and Dirty Hearts (11pm) deliver a high-energy celebration.

Saturday 27 Dec

Garage and rock-pop domination. Mister Man (9pm), Vixon (10pm) and Shock Value (11pm) keep the crowd moving.

Sunday 28 Dec

Indie-rock and alt-vibes close the month. NYKX wind up the month.

Tuesday 31 Dec – NYE

Ring in 2026 with rock and punk energy. Takeover, Whiplassh, Liasis, Council Grounds, and headliners Sunbleached take the stage for a loud, unfiltered New Year’s Eve.

