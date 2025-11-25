Watch Billy Corgan realise he has no idea who Geese is

Billy Corgan proving once again why he’s one of rock’s eternal cool kids, even when faced with a band he’s never heard of

Billy Corgan is one of those rare rock lifers who can wander into any conversation and instantly make it better.

So when he jumped on Jack Coyne’s Track Star, rattling off Kiss deep cuts, Joy Division lore, and niche country trivia like it’s nothing, the man was in his element.

A raconteur, a café owner, a wrestling impresario… and someone who mostly only listens to alt country music. He’s effortlessly cool in a very Billy Corgan way.

But even Billy has limits. And in 2025, Geese is apparently one of them.

Coyne plays him a few seconds of “Au Pays du Cocaine,” and for the first time in the entire episode, Corgan pauses, with that tiny head-tilt musicians do when they’re genuinely trying to place something. He doesn’t know the band, doesn’t pretend to, and immediately blurts out the most Billy Corgan take imaginable:

“They’ve got almost… like a little bit of a Springsteen thing going on.”

He’s not wrong, either. It’s the kind of off-the-cuff read only someone with a brain full of decades of rock history can land that fast.

Then comes the bit that sends the whole moment sideways. When he learns there’s a band called Geese and a band called Goose, Corgan’s inner wrestling promoter kicks the door in. “They should have a fight,” he says. “Winner take all.” An absolutely unhinged, deeply beautiful take — the kind you tune in for.

By the end, he admits it outright: “You only stumped me with Geese.”

It’s a small moment, but a fun one, check it out above.